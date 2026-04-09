IPL 2026, DC vs GT: Top Knocks From KL Rahul, David Miller in Vain as Gujarat Titans Beat Delhi Capitals by 1 Run

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: In their second Indian Premier League (IPL) match at home at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, Delhi Capitals (DC) lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by one run despite an incredible 92 from KL Rahul and a heroic effort from David Miller.

DC chose to bowl first, and GT was reduced to 210/4 thanks to hits from captain Shubman Gill (70 in 45 balls), Washington Sundar (55 in 32 balls), and Jos Buttler (52 in 27 balls).

Delhi came close thanks to KL Rahul’s incredible 92 in 52 balls, which included 11 fours and four sixes, as well as hits from David Miller (41* in 20 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls).

DC vs GT: Miller fails to finish the chase

But Miller left two needed in one after missing denying a single on the penultimate ball. While searching for a single on the final ball, Buttler ran out Kuldeep after Miller missed the last ball.

With two victories and one defeat, DC is in fourth place in the standings, while GT is in sixth place with one victory and two defeats.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table After GT Beat DC In High-Scoring Thriller



Pathum Nissanka’s three fours against Mohammed Siraj in the opening over of the chase gave the squad a scorching start.

Additionally, KL scored boundaries against Kagiso Rabada and Siraj. Ashok Sharma scored 23 runs in the last over of the power play, including two fours, a six by Nissanka, and a boundary by KL. This raised the score to 50 in 5.4 overs and ended the powerplay at 63/0 in six overs.

Rahul Tewatia caught Prasidh Krishna for mid-off in the ninth over, ending the 76-run partnership. But KL exacted retribution by hitting him for a four, six, six, and four, reaching his fifty in 29 balls with three sixes and six fours. It took 9.4 overs to reach 100 runs.

Nevertheless, DC was reduced to 101/3 in 10 overs after Rashid Khan quickly dismissed Nitish Rana (5) and Sameer Rizvi with a golden duck clean-up.

David Miller retired hurt after a 10-ball 12 after attempting to form a partnership with KL. With DC at 134/4 in 14 overs, captain Axar Patel entered the game but was removed by Rashid for just two runs.

DC reached 150 runs in 15.3 overs after KL hit two boundaries against Ashok. However, as the partnership was growing, Sai Sudharsan’s powerful hit dismissed Tristan Stubbs for six-ball seven. In 16.4 overs, DC was 160/5.

KL Rahul was removed by Siraj when he nicked it to Buttler behind the stumps, giving GT a significant breakthrough. In 17 overs, DC was 166/6.

In the last two overs, Miller and Vipraj Nigam reduced the score to 36. But Siraj’s wide and Miller’s six, four, and six further opened the game for DC, reducing the total to 19 runs in nine balls. Vipraj reduced the deficit to 14 in seven balls with a four over the keeper’s head. DC needed 13 runs in six balls after 23 runs were leaked.

Against Krishna, Vipraj began the last over with a four over mid-off before being caught on the subsequent ball. In 19.2 overs, DC was 202/7. Miller hit Krishna for a 106-meter six after Kuldeep Yadav took a single. Miller denied a single with two needed in two. Kuldeep was run out when Miller missed the final ball.

Among the bowlers selected for GT were Rashid (3/17) and Prasidh (2/52).

DC vs GT: Gill, Buttler, Washington star for Gujarat Titans

With Gill back in charge after missing the last game due to injury, the GT got off to a strong start when asked to bat first. In the third over, Sai Sudharsan was bowled out at a score of 12 runs by Mukesh Kumar. In 2.1 overs, GT was 19/1.

He was replaced at the crease by Jos Buttler, who made his intentions obvious with early strikes on Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel. In the fourth over, he dismissed Axar with a four and a six, and in the following over, he completely destroyed Mukesh, hitting him for three sixes and a four.

Buttler used three fours and five sixes to reach his half-century in just 24 balls, and he left after hitting 52 off 27 balls. He was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav in his opening over. In 7.3 overs, GT was 79/2.

Coming to bat at number four, Washington Sundar began to form a partnership with captain Gill, raising the team’s 100-run total in 9.5 overs. Vipraj Nigam’s 12th over was crucial because Gill hit him for a six and Sundar hammered him for two fours and a six, giving up 23 runs.

Gill reached his half-century in 33 balls, with three fours and sixes each. His 104-run partnership with Gill was over as the captain was caught by Nitish Rana on a Lungi Ngidi delivery for 70 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes. GT was 183/3 in 17.3 overs.

Sundar also completed his half-century soon, but lost his wicket after trying to accelerate the run-rate in the death overs. He made 55 runs off 32 balls with the help of six fours and a couple of sixes.

Glen Phillips and Rahul Tewatia took the Titans to 210/4 after collecting a couple of boundaries in both of the last two overs.

Mukesh Kumar took two wickets, whereas Lungi Ngidi and Kuldeep shared one wicket each for the Delhi Capitals.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Jos Buttler Hits Five Sixes, Joins Suresh Raina in This Unique IPL Record