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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Rewards Wankhede Stadium Groundstaff After Fulfilling T20 World Cup Promise — Gesture Wins Hearts

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Rewards Wankhede Stadium Groundstaff After Fulfilling T20 World Cup Promise — Gesture Wins Hearts

Hardik Pandya honored Wankhede Stadium staff for support, as Mumbai Indians prepare to face Kolkata Knight Riders despite historically dominating the rivalry.

Hardik Pandya with MCA groundsmen (Image Credits:X)
Hardik Pandya with MCA groundsmen (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 27, 2026 10:50:37 IST

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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Rewards Wankhede Stadium Groundstaff After Fulfilling T20 World Cup Promise — Gesture Wins Hearts

During IPL 2026, Hardik Pandya once again showed that his influence is not limited only to his runs and wickets. This Indian all-rounder has lately attracted public attention by doing a touching gesture to the ground staff at Wankhede Stadium. It was a sincere acknowledgement of the people who are, largely unnoticed, working hard behind the scenes.

Before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Pandya spent a lot of hours training very hard in the historic Mumbai ground. As a player who is marked by his work ethic, he often ended up practising late at night. Even when he was working out at odd hours, the ground staff managed by the Mumbai Cricket Association was making sure that the pitch and the outfield were always ready for the match. Thanks to their nonstop activities, Pandya was able to carry on with his training without any issue. They were, in fact, taking an invisible but essential part in his readiness.

Hardik Pandya Honors Unsung Heroes Ahead of IPL 2026

Deeply moved by their dedication, Pandya had given his word to reward the workers after his training period was over. Keeping his promise, he recently thanked them by giving gifts and cash bonuses. The act was highly appreciated since many of the groundskeepers had even helped him with his tiring schedule, besides their normal duties. Besides the tangible rewards, Pandya also conversed with them individually, recognising their great help to the game.

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This gesture of kindness has added to Pandya’s image of being a player who not only demonstrates skills but also shows humility and respect. After India’s victorious T20 World Cup run, he has now redirected his entire focus towards IPL 2026, where he intends to lead the Mumbai Indians to another championship.

The season will start soon, and the Mumbai Indians will be playing against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium. While Pandya is still continuing with his hard training, both fans and fellow players will be looking forward to his leadership – on and off the field – bringing success to the team.

The Mumbai Indians team is set to begin their season with a very significant match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. In the league phase, the two teams will be going face-to-face twice, a move that will definitely continue one of IPL’s most popular rivalries.

MI vs KKR head-to-head records

On the other hand, the head-to-head record has almost entirely been one-sided in favour of Mumbai; at the same time, games between these two clubs have always given fans thrilling and unforgettable cricket moments. From the 35 games played till now, the Mumbai Indians have won 24 matches, which confirms their dominance over time.

Nevertheless, the three-time IPL champs, Kolkata Knight Riders, have succeeded in changing the course of the game several times in the last few years and have even chalked up some big wins against Mumbai. Such performances have injected new energy into the rivalry, and therefore, their future matches are expected to generate a lot of excitement, even though the overall historical results should not be encouraging to KKR.

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Tags: hardik pandyaiplIPL 2026KKRKolkata Knight RidersMCAMIMumbai Indians

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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Rewards Wankhede Stadium Groundstaff After Fulfilling T20 World Cup Promise — Gesture Wins Hearts

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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Rewards Wankhede Stadium Groundstaff After Fulfilling T20 World Cup Promise — Gesture Wins Hearts

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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Rewards Wankhede Stadium Groundstaff After Fulfilling T20 World Cup Promise — Gesture Wins Hearts
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Rewards Wankhede Stadium Groundstaff After Fulfilling T20 World Cup Promise — Gesture Wins Hearts
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Rewards Wankhede Stadium Groundstaff After Fulfilling T20 World Cup Promise — Gesture Wins Hearts
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Rewards Wankhede Stadium Groundstaff After Fulfilling T20 World Cup Promise — Gesture Wins Hearts

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