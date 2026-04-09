IPL 2026: Jason Holder Spotted With Mystery Girl in Delhi Hotel, GT Star Tells Fans to ‘Put Cameras Down’ — Video Goes Viral

IPL 2026: After a tough win against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Gujarat Titans’ star all-rounder Jason Holder was spotted with a mystery girl in Delhi. Holder, who was part of the Gujarat Titans as an impact player option, was roaming around with a girl who was wearing a top and jeans as she walked away from the camera.

On the other hand, Holder sported a cap, a black t-shirt, and grey pants while he walked away. Notably, Holder gestured to the fans with his hands to put the camera down.

Although the timing of the incident has not been specified yet, the video went viral as soon as it hit social media. Check out the video and reactions here:

Jason Holder spotted with a mystery Indian girl at the GT team hotel in Delhi 👀 pic.twitter.com/724Cy86yLQ — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 9, 2026

GT hotel me practice chal rahi hai ya personal IPL? 👀

Jason Holder bhai ‘all-rounder’ tag ko seriously le liya lagta hai 😏🔥 — Tadka Unlimited (@ChaudharyRoh_it) April 9, 2026

She was just passing by 🤣 — T A N I Y A ツ (@taniya394951) April 9, 2026







GT Edge Out DC In Epic Clash

In a nail-biting IPL 2026 clash, the Gujarat Titans edged out the Delhi Capitals by just 1 run.

Needing two runs off the final delivery, DC’s David Miller missed Prasidh Krishna’s delivery, and a brilliant direct hit from GT wicket-keeper Jos Buttler ran out Kuldeep Yadav as he attempted a desperate single, sealing a dramatic victory for GT.

Titans have pulled off several such thrilling victories in IPL history, with some of their narrowest wins coming by razor-thin margins.

This was their closest margin against the Capitals by just 1 run, while other tight finishes include a 6-run win over the Mumbai Indians (2024), 7 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants (2023), and an 8-run triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders (2022).

Following this match, DC is standing at fourth spot in the table with two wins and a loss, while GT has come to sixth spot with a win and two losses. DC’s winning start to the season comes to an end.

(with agencies’ inputs)

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