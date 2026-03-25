Will Jasprit Bumrah Play MI’s First Match vs KKR in IPL 2026? Big Update on Mumbai Indians Pacer’s Availability

India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is fit and will be available for the first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Bumrah has reported to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for his workload management, according to a report in ESPN Cricinfo.

As per reports, the right-arm pacer will continue bowling at CoE and will join Mumbai Indians soon to be available for their first match of IPL 2026.

Bumrah had earlier checked into the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) but it was not certain whether it was for an injury-related issue or routine checks, as per The Times of India report. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed the four MI players in India’s T20 World Cup-winning camp were allowed an extended break.

“Every year, our aim is to get there (win the IPL trophy). But I know it’s a long season. So pre-season will start the way we usually start, working hard, getting new boys into the setup. And with our (T20) World Cup guys, we’ve given them a bit of an extended break so that they will join us next weekend. The overseas guys also flew in home and then they will join us. But they’ll have a good one week training with us before the first game,” the Sri Lankan had said during the closing ceremony of the MI Junior season at the MIG Cricket Club Ground.

Mumbai Indians’ Schedule

Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium before travelling to Delhi for their encounter against Delhi Capitals on April 4. The unit will then travel to Guwahati to face Rajasthan Royals on April 7 before ending the first phase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12 in Mumbai.

Jasprit Bumrah’s IPL Career

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the most important members of the Mumbai Indians team right from the beginning. Bumrah has played 145 IPL matches and has picked up 183 wickets at an economy of 7.24. He has three four-wicket hauls and two fifers to his name.

MI Squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton De Kock, Danish Malewar, N. Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Izhar, Allah Ghazanfar.

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