IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts! Thala Turns Baby-Sitter For Sarfaraz Khan’s Son— WATCH Video

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War gold nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb Iran US War gold nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb Iran US War gold nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb Iran US War gold nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War gold nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb Iran US War gold nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb Iran US War gold nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb Iran US War gold nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts! Thala Turns Baby-Sitter For Sarfaraz Khan’s Son— WATCH Video

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts! Thala Turns Baby-Sitter For Sarfaraz Khan’s Son— WATCH Video

Watch MS Dhoni turn babysitter for Sarfaraz Khan's son at the CSK camp! Check out the viral video, Sarfaraz's red-hot form, and Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2026 schedule.

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts, Thala Turns Baby-Sitter For Sarfaraz Khan's Son. Photo-X Screengrab
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts, Thala Turns Baby-Sitter For Sarfaraz Khan's Son. Photo-X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 23, 2026 15:29:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts! Thala Turns Baby-Sitter For Sarfaraz Khan’s Son— WATCH Video

IPL 2026:  The Indian Premier League has consistently provided more than just cricketing action in the form of boundaries and wickets; it has been about “Yellow Fever” and the iconic personalities that epitomize the game. While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in the final stages of preparation for IPL 2026, it is not a helicopter shot that is currently creating a buzz on the internet but rather a touching moment of “Thala” himself, MS Dhoni, and the latest addition to the CSK family.

In a video shared by CSK’s latest recruit, Sarfaraz Khan, on Instagram, Dhoni was seen in a rare, playful avatar, spending quality time with Sarfaraz’s one-year-old son. Dhoni was seen in a jolly mood as the baby tossed a ball and shared a laugh with the toddler. He’s known worldwide for his calm presence and smart decisions during games. This moment, showing him being warm and kind, has made fans really happy.



A Season of Milestones for Sarfaraz

For Sarfaraz Khan, this IPL season feels like a big opportunity. The middle-order powerhouse has been in the form of his life. He welcomed his baby boy on October 21, 2024, just days after smashing a maiden Test century (150) against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Heading into the 2026 season, Sarfaraz has put up numbers in domestic cricket that would worry any opposition bowling attack. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he displayed his supremacy in the longer white-ball format by delivering an explosive 150 against Goa. He maintained the momentum of this performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he thrived on his bat and scored a total of 329 runs with flashes of brilliance like a 47-ball century against Assam and a 22-ball 73 against Rajasthan.

CSK Start Campaign Against RR

The Super Kings are currently putting in the hard yards at their home base in Chennai, but their journey officially begins on the road. The Men in Yellow will travel to Guwahati to face the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium on March 30.

With Dhoni providing the vibes and Sarfaraz providing the fireworks, the CSK camp looks more united than ever. If this viral video is any indication, the “family first” culture of Chennai is alive and well, setting the stage for what promises to be an electric season.

Date Opponent Venue
March 30 Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
April 3 Punjab Kings Chennai
April 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru
April 11 Delhi Capitals Chennai

Read More: PSL 2026 Under Terror Threat? PCB On Alert as Foreign Players Warned; Bangladesh Stars’ Participation In Doubt Amid Security Concerns

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CSK camp video viralCSK IPL 2026 scheduleCSK vs RR GuwahatiMS Dhoni playing with Sarfaraz Khan sonSarfaraz Khan ipl 2026Thala MS Dhoni viral video

RELATED News

East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

PSL 2026 Under Terror Threat? PCB On Alert as Foreign Players Warned; Bangladesh Stars’ Participation In Doubt Amid Security Concerns

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Falls to Unknown Bowler in RCB’s Intra-Squad Match; Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma Steal Show With The Bat

IPL 2026: Chepauk Welcomes Samson With ‘Sanju, Sanju’ Chants As MS Dhoni Honours T20 WC-Winning Indian Stars From CSK

WATCH — Indian-Origin Cricketer Picks Ricky Ponting Over Sachin Tendulkar, Names West Indies Legend as Favourite on Michael Clarke’s Podcast

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts! Thala Turns Baby-Sitter For Sarfaraz Khan’s Son— WATCH Video

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Toppers 2026: Check Stream-Wise Toppers, And Scores Here

What Are Sea Mines And How Are They Deployed And Triggered? Iran Warns Of Mining All Access Routes In Persian Gulf As Trump Plans To Occupy Kharg Island

Paapa Essiedu Opens Up On Shocking Racist Backlash Over Upcoming Harry Potter Role, Says He Received Threats Like ‘Quit or I’ll Murder You’

Investors Alert: Why Are Gold Prices Falling Sharply Amid Middle East Tensions? Historic Worst Drop In 40 Years Shocks Markets

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 23, 2026)? Emirates Issues Weather Adivsory; Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

US To Strike Iran Today With More Dangerous Weapon? Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum Expires As Tensions Hit Boiling Point Over Strait Of Hormuz

Meet Bill Ready: Pinterest CEO Who Calls For A Worldwide Social Media Ban For Teens—Know His Career, Net Worth, And Concerns

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Topper Details, How To Check Results Here

Who Is Hari Singh? 5-Time Rally Champion Missing Along With Naval officer Ramachandaran After Maldives Speedboat Accident Linked to Gautam Singhania

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts! Thala Turns Baby-Sitter For Sarfaraz Khan’s Son— WATCH Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts! Thala Turns Baby-Sitter For Sarfaraz Khan’s Son— WATCH Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts! Thala Turns Baby-Sitter For Sarfaraz Khan’s Son— WATCH Video
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts! Thala Turns Baby-Sitter For Sarfaraz Khan’s Son— WATCH Video
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts! Thala Turns Baby-Sitter For Sarfaraz Khan’s Son— WATCH Video
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts! Thala Turns Baby-Sitter For Sarfaraz Khan’s Son— WATCH Video

QUICK LINKS