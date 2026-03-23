IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts! Thala Turns Baby-Sitter For Sarfaraz Khan’s Son— WATCH Video

IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League has consistently provided more than just cricketing action in the form of boundaries and wickets; it has been about “Yellow Fever” and the iconic personalities that epitomize the game. While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in the final stages of preparation for IPL 2026, it is not a helicopter shot that is currently creating a buzz on the internet but rather a touching moment of “Thala” himself, MS Dhoni, and the latest addition to the CSK family.

In a video shared by CSK’s latest recruit, Sarfaraz Khan, on Instagram, Dhoni was seen in a rare, playful avatar, spending quality time with Sarfaraz’s one-year-old son. Dhoni was seen in a jolly mood as the baby tossed a ball and shared a laugh with the toddler. He’s known worldwide for his calm presence and smart decisions during games. This moment, showing him being warm and kind, has made fans really happy.







A Season of Milestones for Sarfaraz

For Sarfaraz Khan, this IPL season feels like a big opportunity. The middle-order powerhouse has been in the form of his life. He welcomed his baby boy on October 21, 2024, just days after smashing a maiden Test century (150) against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Heading into the 2026 season, Sarfaraz has put up numbers in domestic cricket that would worry any opposition bowling attack. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he displayed his supremacy in the longer white-ball format by delivering an explosive 150 against Goa. He maintained the momentum of this performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he thrived on his bat and scored a total of 329 runs with flashes of brilliance like a 47-ball century against Assam and a 22-ball 73 against Rajasthan.

CSK Start Campaign Against RR

The Super Kings are currently putting in the hard yards at their home base in Chennai, but their journey officially begins on the road. The Men in Yellow will travel to Guwahati to face the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium on March 30.

With Dhoni providing the vibes and Sarfaraz providing the fireworks, the CSK camp looks more united than ever. If this viral video is any indication, the “family first” culture of Chennai is alive and well, setting the stage for what promises to be an electric season.

Date Opponent Venue March 30 Rajasthan Royals Guwahati April 3 Punjab Kings Chennai April 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru April 11 Delhi Capitals Chennai

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