IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts! Thala Turns Baby-Sitter For Sarfaraz Khan’s Son— WATCH Video

IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League has consistently provided more than just cricketing action in the form of boundaries and wickets; it has been about “Yellow Fever” and the iconic personalities that epitomize the game. While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in the final stages of preparation for IPL 2026, it is not a helicopter shot that is currently creating a buzz on the internet but rather a touching moment of “Thala” himself, MS Dhoni, and the latest addition to the CSK family.
In a video shared by CSK’s latest recruit, Sarfaraz Khan, on Instagram, Dhoni was seen in a rare, playful avatar, spending quality time with Sarfaraz’s one-year-old son. Dhoni was seen in a jolly mood as the baby tossed a ball and shared a laugh with the toddler. He’s known worldwide for his calm presence and smart decisions during games. This moment, showing him being warm and kind, has made fans really happy.
Cutest video of the day 🫶
MS Dhoni playing with Sarfaraz khan son
🥹💛#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Ob08WA9IYP
— Yash MSdian ™️ 🦁 (@itzyash07) March 22, 2026
A Season of Milestones for Sarfaraz
For Sarfaraz Khan, this IPL season feels like a big opportunity. The middle-order powerhouse has been in the form of his life. He welcomed his baby boy on October 21, 2024, just days after smashing a maiden Test century (150) against New Zealand in Bengaluru.
CSK Start Campaign Against RR
The Super Kings are currently putting in the hard yards at their home base in Chennai, but their journey officially begins on the road. The Men in Yellow will travel to Guwahati to face the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium on March 30.
With Dhoni providing the vibes and Sarfaraz providing the fireworks, the CSK camp looks more united than ever. If this viral video is any indication, the “family first” culture of Chennai is alive and well, setting the stage for what promises to be an electric season.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|March 30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Guwahati
|April 3
|Punjab Kings
|Chennai
|April 5
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|April 11
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
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