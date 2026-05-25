IPL 2026 Orange Cap: KL Rahul Climbs to 4th Place; Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill Top Most Runs List | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: KL Rahul scored his fifth half-century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. With his knock of 60 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the wicketkeeper batter climbed to the fourth spot in the IPL 2026 Orange Cap list. However, the Delhi Capitals crashed out of the race to the playoffs. Despite winning the KKR vs DC clash, the Axar Patel-led side could only make it to sixth place on the IPL 2026 points table.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan continues to lead the IPL 2026 Orange Cap list. The left-handed batter has scored 638 runs so far in the season. Having won the Orange Cap the previous year, Sudharsan could become the first batter to win the award twice in a row. Sudharsan’s skipper, Shubman Gill ranks second on the rankings, having scored 616 runs in 13 innings.

RR vs SRH: How has Sai Sudharsan performed in IPL 2026?

Abhishek Sharma has been in top form in the IPL 2026 season. The left-handed batter after a poor outing in the T20 World Cup 2026 bounced back in form. He scored 57 runs tonight against the Rajasthan Royals to climb to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap List after KKR vs DC

Position Player Team Matches Runs Strike Rate Average Highest Score 1 Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 14 638 157.92 49.07 100 2 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 13 616 161.67 47.38 86 3 Heinrich Klaasen Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 606 159.47 50.5 69 4 KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 14 593 174.41 45.61 152* 5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 14 583 232.27 41.64 103 6 Ishan Kishan Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 569 178.36 40.64 91 7 Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 563 206.22 43.3 135* 8 Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants 13 563 163.18 43.3 111 9 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 557 163.82 50.63 105* 10 Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings 14 510 168.87 42.5 80*

IPL 2026: Who scored the most runs in KKR vs DC?

Ajinkya Rahane scored the most runs in KKR vs DC. The right-handed batter scored his second half-century of the season. Rahane, during his 39-ball stay at the crease, scored 63 runs while hitting four sixes and fours each.

IPL 2026: Who scored the most runs in MI vs RR?

Suryakumar Yadav scored the most runs in MI vs RR clash. The Indian T20I skipper scored 60 runs in 42 balls. He struck three sixes and four fours in his knock.

RR vs SRH: Who has won the most Orange Caps in IPL history?

In IPL history, David Warner is the player with the most Orange Caps. With 562 runs in 2015, 641 in 2017, and 692 in 2019, the Australian hitter took home the trophy.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Top Wicket Takers Before IPL Playoffs, Jofra Archer Makes Huge Climb After MI vs RR | Check Top 10 List