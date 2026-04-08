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Home > Sports News > PBKS Fire Jasmeet Singh Bhatia? — Reports Emerge After Viral Post With Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Sparks Mixed Reactions

PBKS Fire Jasmeet Singh Bhatia? — Reports Emerge After Viral Post With Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Sparks Mixed Reactions

Punjab Kings face controversy in IPL 2026 after Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta Iyer, made a trolling post following the KKR vs PBKS washout, which sparked mixed reactions. Reports suggest influencer Jasmeet Singh Bhatia was fired, as PBKS social media strategy and fan engagement come under scrutiny.

Shresta Iyer shared the now-viral post after KKR vs PBKS was washed out. Image Credit: Instagram/@shrestaiyer29
Shresta Iyer shared the now-viral post after KKR vs PBKS was washed out. Image Credit: Instagram/@shrestaiyer29

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 8, 2026 21:34:34 IST

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PBKS Fire Jasmeet Singh Bhatia? — Reports Emerge After Viral Post With Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Sparks Mixed Reactions

Heavy rain caused the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens to be called off without a winner. The umpires had to call off the contest after just three overs due to the rain. Each team received one point since the game could not go on. KKR earned its first point of the season as a result of the washout. The Knight Riders HAD a bad start to their batting in the first few overs prior to the weather break. 

Shresta Iyer, the sister of Shreyas Iyer, posted a video to Instagram following the match’s cancellation. She seemed to be celebrating the Punjab Kings’ point from the postponed game in the video. Some social media users misinterpreted the post and thought it was aimed at supporters of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Online reactions to this were swiftly divided. There have been reports that the viral post has now led to social media influencer Jasmeet Singh Bhatia being fired from his role at Punjab Kings.

KKR vs PBKS: Shresta Iyer shares a trolling post




Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta Iyer, shared a post where the PBKS fans and the two social media influencers were seen. In the post, Shresta talked about the big hearts of Punjabis and how they gifted a point to the Knight Riders. With Shreyas having captained KKR previously, there is obviously some bad blood between the two franchises. The viral post received mixed reactions from the fans. A few fans took it as a humorous take on the rain-abandoned clash. Meanwhile, the other side of fans took it as an insult to a team that has won the IPL thrice. 

Shresta Iyer clarifies her comments

Shresta then clarified what she had said. She said that the video was only a lighthearted way for her to support her brother and commemorate the occasion. She claimed that no team or supporter group was intended to be insulted. She also expressed regret to anyone who could have been upset and stated that rivalries in cricket should always be amicable and courteous.

On social media, the video and the subsequent explanation sparked a heated debate among cricket enthusiasts. The post was slammed by some fans who thought the message was superfluous. Others defended Shresta, claiming that the video’s context had been misinterpreted. Many supporters also reminded others that personal insults are not part of the game’s ethos and that IPL rivalry should stay lighthearted. Although opinions varied overall, the majority of fans concurred that conversations about sports should remain civil.

Jasmeet Singh Bhatia Loses PBKS Job?




Since the post went viral, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, who is one of the influencers employed by the Punjab Kings social media team, has been under the scanner. There have been reports that suggest Bhatia might have been fired from the social media team. Fans are speculating that the recent content being pushed from PBKS has been of a trolling nature and is attracting disrespect from the fans. 

Along with Jasmeet Singh, Piyush Sharma is another influencer in the PBKS team who could find himself out of his position in the social media team. If the two influencers are fired, it will be a huge shake-up in the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise. 

Also Read: 21-Year-Old Cricket Umpire Murdered In Visakhapatnam Over Run-Out Call In Local Tournament

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PBKS Fire Jasmeet Singh Bhatia? — Reports Emerge After Viral Post With Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Sparks Mixed Reactions

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PBKS Fire Jasmeet Singh Bhatia? — Reports Emerge After Viral Post With Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Sparks Mixed Reactions
PBKS Fire Jasmeet Singh Bhatia? — Reports Emerge After Viral Post With Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Sparks Mixed Reactions
PBKS Fire Jasmeet Singh Bhatia? — Reports Emerge After Viral Post With Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Sparks Mixed Reactions
PBKS Fire Jasmeet Singh Bhatia? — Reports Emerge After Viral Post With Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Sparks Mixed Reactions

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