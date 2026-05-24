IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs DC: Updated Standings on May 24 — RCB vs GT Qualifier 1, SRH vs RR Eliminator Confirmed

IPL 2026 Points Table: Delhi Capitals capped off the league stage with a 40-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Axar Patel-led side made a jump in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table as well. Recording their seventh win of the season, DC finished sixth on the IPL 2026 standings. Meanwhile, KKR, with a loss tonight, dropped to seventh place, despite their late resurgence in the season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru remained at the top of the points table as the IPL 2026 league stage came to an end. Gujarat Titans, with 18 points, follow RCB on the table and will play the defending champions in Qualifier 1 at the H.P.C.A. Stadium in Dharamshala. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals finished third and fourth, respectively, and will now face each other in the Eliminator.

IPL 2026: Who won the KKR vs DC clash at Eden Gardens?

Delhi Capitals won the KKR vs DC clash by 40 runs at Eden Gardens. The visitors scored 203 runs in the first innings, with KL Rahul scoring 60 runs in 30 balls. Axar Patel chipped in with a knock of 39 runs off 23 balls. In the second innings, apart from Ajinkya Rahane, no KKR batter could tackle the challenges posed by the DC bowlers. Kuldeep Yadav and Lungi Ngidi picked up three wickets each to help the Capitals end their season with a win.

IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs DC

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (Q) 14 9 5 0 18 0.783 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) (Q) 14 9 5 0 18 0.695 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) (Q) 14 9 5 0 18 0.524 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) (Q) 14 8 6 0 16 0.189 5 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 14 7 6 1 15 0.309 6 Delhi Capitals (DC) (E) 14 7 7 0 14 -0.651 7 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) (E) 14 6 7 1 13 -0.147 8 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) (E) 14 6 8 0 12 -0.345 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) (E) 14 4 10 0 8 -0.584 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (E) 14 4 10 0 8 -0.74

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Which Teams Have Qualified For IPL Playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings have qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs. The defending champions, RCB, topped the points table. Royal Challengers have 18 points with nine wins from 14 games. The Rajat Patidar-led side will face second-placed GT in Qualifier 1 at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Meanwhile, SRH (3rd) and RR (4th) will clash in the Eliminator in Mullanpur.

IPL 2026: Which team is placed at the bottom of the points table?

Lucknow Super Giants finished at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table. The Rishabh Pant-led side won only four of their 14 games. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians, too, finished their season with four wins in 14 games. The five-time champions finished ninth on the points with a slightly better Net Run Rate than LSG.

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