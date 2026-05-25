IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Top Wicket Takers Before IPL Playoffs, Jofra Archer Makes Huge Climb After MI vs RR | Check Top 10 List

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir Lucknow girl raped Dhirubhai Ambani International School Bhatkal BJP falta amazon eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Top Wicket Takers Before IPL Playoffs, Jofra Archer Makes Huge Climb After MI vs RR | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Top Wicket Takers Before IPL Playoffs, Jofra Archer Makes Huge Climb After MI vs RR | Check Top 10 List

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings with 24 wickets for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, edging Kagiso Rabada on economy rate. Jofra Archer climbed to third after starring in MI vs RR, while Kuldeep Yadav and Lungi Ngidi shone in KKR vs DC.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jofra Archer in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jofra Archer in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 00:03 IST

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Kuldeep Yadav and Lungi Ngidi were the picks of the bowlers in the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals. The two DC bowlers picked up three wickets each in the second innings to help the visitors register a 40-run win at Eden Gardens. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Jofra Archer took three wickets against the Mumbai Indians to climb to third place on the IPL 2026 purple cap rankings. With the Rajasthan Royals qualifying for the playoffs, Archer would have at least one more opportunity to add to his tally of 21 wickets.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kagiso Rabada continue to be the joint highest wicket takers in the IPL 2026. The two international pacers have picked up 24 wickets each. However, Bhuvneshwar, with an economy of 8.07 runs per over, has the better economy and currently leads the standings.

IPL 2026: Who won the KKR vs DC clash in Kolkata?

At Eden Gardens, the Delhi Capitals defeated KKR by 40 runs. KL Rahul struck 60 runs in 30 balls as the visitors amassed 203 runs in the first innings. Axar Patel contributed 39 runs off 23 balls. With the exception of Ajinkya Rahane, none of the KKR batsmen were able to overcome the difficulties presented by the DC bowlers in the second innings. The Capitals finished the season with a victory, with three wickets apiece from Kuldeep Yadav and Lungi Ngidi. 

You Might Be Interested In

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Position Player Team Matches Wickets Economy Average Best Bowling Figures
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 24 8.07 18.5 4/23
2 Kagiso Rabada Gujarat Titans 14 24 9.18 20.54 3/25
3 Jofra Archer Rajasthan Royals 14 21 8.76 21.71 3/17
4 Anshul Kamboj Chennai Super Kings 14 21 10.52 25.23 3/22
5 Rashid Khan Gujarat Titans 14 19 8.71 21.94 4/33
6 Eshan Malinga Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 19 9.27 24.57 4/32
7 Kartik Tyagi Kolkata Knight Riders 14 18 9.76 27.66 3/22
8 Mohammed Siraj Gujarat Titans 14 17 8.58 25.76 3/26
9 Prince Yadav Lucknow Super Giants 14 16 8.82 28.68 3/32
10 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders 13 15 6.64 22.6 2/26

How has Bhuvneshwar Kumar performed in IPL 2026?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the star performer for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026. The right-arm pacer has picked up 24 wickets in 14 games while going at an economy of only 8.07 runs per over. His performance has been one of the biggest reasons behind RCB topping the IPL 2026 points table. 

IPL 2026: Who took the most wickets in KKR vs DC?

Kuldeep Yadav and Lungi Ngidi took the most wickets in the KKR vs DC clash. The two DC bowlers picked up three wickets each. Kuldeep dismissed Cameron Green, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rinku Singh. He almost got a hat-trick, but wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel dropped the catch. Meanwhile, Ngidi dismissed Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, and Varun Chakravarthy. 

IPL 2026: Who took the most wickets in MI vs RR?

Jofra Archer took the most wickets in the MI vs RR clash. The English fast bowler picked up three wickets to jump up a few spots in the IPL 2026 purple cap rankings. He dismissed Rohit Sharma for a duck before getting the better of Naman Dhir and Hardik Pandya. 

KKR vs DC: Who has won the most Purple Caps in IPL history?

The only bowlers to have won the Purple Cap twice are Dwayne Bravo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Harshal Patel. Bhuvi took home the prize in 2016 and 2017, while Bravo did it in 2013 and 2015. In comparison, Harshal Patel did it in 2021 and 2024. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar is leading the race in IPL 2026 and could very well become the first player to win the purple cap award three times.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Top Wicket Takers Before IPL Playoffs, Jofra Archer Makes Huge Climb After MI vs RR | Check Top 10 List
Tags: Anshul KambojBhuvneshwar KumarIPL 2026IPL 2026 Purple Capjofra archerkagiso rabadaKKR vs DCKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi CapitalsMI vs RRRashid Khan

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs DC: Updated Standings on May 24 — RCB vs GT Qualifier 1, SRH vs RR Eliminator Confirmed

Premier League 2025/26: Arsenal Champions After 22 Years, West Ham Relegated, Bruno Fernandes Breaks Assist Record — Check Out The Final Points Table

Rajasthan Royals Troll Punjab Kings With Viral Arjun Kapoor Meme After Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS Crash Out of IPL 2026 Playoff Race

IPL 2026 Playoffs: RCB to Face GT in Qualifier 1, RR to Take on SRH in The Eliminator; PBKS And KKR Knocked Out

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

Trump Joins Marco Rubio Live On Call During Delhi Event, Says ‘I Love PM Modi’

Trump Says US Won’t Rush Iran Deal, Warns Blockade Will Stay Until Final Agreement Is Signed

Will Trump Soon Launch Operation Fury 2.0? Marco Rubio Refuses To Rule Out Force Against Iran

Palak Rajak ‘Suicide’ Case Takes Twisha Sharma-Like Turn As In-Laws Claim Marijuana, Alcohol Use

Delhi Weather To Get Better? National Capital Braces For Dust Storm As Temperatures Cross 43°C Across Multiple Parts Of NCR

Will iPhone 18 Pro Carry Apple’s 2026 Lineup As Rumoured iPhone Fold Faces X-Style Delays?

Why Is Ananya Panday Being Trolled? Watch Viral Bharatnatyam Dance Performance In Chand Mera Dil

Lucknow Horror: UPSC Aspirant Drugged With Spiked Coffee By Acquaintance, Gang-Raped In Flat For 3 Days

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Nita Ambani Left Stunned as Student Trolls Mumbai Indians in Front of MI Owner | WATCH Viral Video

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Top Wicket Takers Before IPL Playoffs, Jofra Archer Makes Huge Climb After MI vs RR | Check Top 10 List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Top Wicket Takers Before IPL Playoffs, Jofra Archer Makes Huge Climb After MI vs RR | Check Top 10 List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Top Wicket Takers Before IPL Playoffs, Jofra Archer Makes Huge Climb After MI vs RR | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Top Wicket Takers Before IPL Playoffs, Jofra Archer Makes Huge Climb After MI vs RR | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Top Wicket Takers Before IPL Playoffs, Jofra Archer Makes Huge Climb After MI vs RR | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Top Wicket Takers Before IPL Playoffs, Jofra Archer Makes Huge Climb After MI vs RR | Check Top 10 List

QUICK LINKS