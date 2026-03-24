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Home > Sports News > RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Tickets: Sale Date, Booking Steps And Everything Fans Need to Know

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Tickets: Sale Date, Booking Steps And Everything Fans Need to Know

IPL 2026 tickets for RCB vs SRH opener at Chinnaswamy Stadium go on sale via the Royal Challengers Bengaluru official website and app. Fans receive M-tickets, free metro rides in Bengaluru, with key entry details revealed for the season-opening clash.

RCB vs SRH match tickets to go live today. Image Credit X/@RCBTweets
RCB vs SRH match tickets to go live today. Image Credit X/@RCBTweets

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 24, 2026 14:48:45 IST

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RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Tickets: Sale Date, Booking Steps And Everything Fans Need to Know

RCB vs SRH Tickets: On March 28, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first match of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League. Fans are preparing to reserve their seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium now that the tickets will be available today. Only the official RCB website and app, shop.royalchallengers.com, are available for purchasing tickets for RCB home games, including the opening match against SRH. Here is all the information you require regarding ticket sales for the RCB vs SRH match. 

RCB vs SRH: Where to buy tickets?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise has clearly stated that tickets for all home games, including RCB vs SRH, should only be bought from the official website or app of the team. In a statement from the team, RCB said, “Tickets will be available only through the official RCB website and app. Do not fall prey to fraudulent websites claiming to sell RCB tickets.”

RCB vs SRH: Free metro ride for spectators

Those travelling to watch the defending champions in action in the IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad can avail free metro rides. The fans will not only be able to come to the stadium through the metro, but can also use it while going back after the game has ended as well. Having metro rides as a travel option would certainly decrease travel time for the fans who are often stuck in traffic in the city.

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Also Read: EXPLAINED: Why RCB Players Opt For Jersey No. 11 in IPL 2026 Opener vs SRH at Chinnaswamy— Details

Information on M-ticket

No physical tickets will be available to be bought by the fans. While buying the tickets on RCB’s official website and app, the fans will get an M-ticket. Important information, including the entry gate, inner gate, stand, row, and seat number, will be displayed on the M-ticket. The QR code for entering through the gates will be available only a few hours before the gates open on match day.

Steps to book tickets for RCB vs SRH

Step 1: Use the RCB app or go to shop.royalchallengers.com to buy tickets.

Step 2: After tickets go on sale, choose the RCB vs SRH game (or any other home match).

Step 3: Select the number of tickets you want to purchase as well as your preferred seating category.

Step 4: To obtain your e-ticket, proceed with the payment.

Step 5: On match day, just scan your ticket at the metro gates close to Cubbon Park or MG Road stations to gain entrance and use the free metro ride. 

RCB Squad For IPL 2026

Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, four days before the tournament begins, announced that Indian pacer Yash Dayal will not be taking part in the upcoming season. They will be in the market to replace the left-arm pacer, making a last-minute change in their squad for the season. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 BREAKING: RCB Confirm Yash Dayal Ruled Out Amid POCSO Case Allegations; Mo Bobat Breaks Silence

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Tags: bengaluruchinnaswamy stadiumIPL 2026rcbrcb match ticketsrcb tickets 2026rcb vs srh 2026 ticketsRoyal Challengers Bengaluru

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RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Tickets: Sale Date, Booking Steps And Everything Fans Need to Know

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RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Tickets: Sale Date, Booking Steps And Everything Fans Need to Know
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Tickets: Sale Date, Booking Steps And Everything Fans Need to Know
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Tickets: Sale Date, Booking Steps And Everything Fans Need to Know
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Tickets: Sale Date, Booking Steps And Everything Fans Need to Know

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