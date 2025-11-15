IPL 2026 Retention: Full List of CSK Retained and Released Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Sanju Samson Deal, Jadeja–Curran Exit, Captain Confirmed, Check Purse

CSK Retained and Released Players List: After ending the 2025 IPL season at the bottom of the table, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have executed one of the most significant reshuffles of the IPL 2026 retention phase. The franchise has completed a headline-grabbing trade, securing star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson for Rs 18 crore, marking the most high-profile acquisition of the window.

The revamp includes the departure of two major names: Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, both traded to Rajasthan Royals (RR). CSK have also chosen to release Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, freeing up Rs 13 crore in purse value. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and veteran MS Dhoni continue to remain central to the franchise’s plans.

CSK Key Releases: Conway, Rachin, and Out-of-Form Indian Batters

New Zealand top-order duo Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra have been released after underwhelming outings in the 2025 season. The franchise has also parted ways with experienced Indian batters Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, and Vijay Shankar, all of whom endured poor runs last year.

Youngster Shaikh Rasheed, who featured in a handful of matches for CSK in 2025, is among four uncapped players let go ahead of the mini-auction.

CSK Retentions 2026

Three replacement batters who made an impact during IPL 2025 – Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, and Urvil Patel – have earned retention. CSK have also retained spin sensation Noor Ahmad, all-rounders Shivam Dube and Jamie Overton, and pacers Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, and Nathan Ellis.

CSK Full Retention and Release List

CSK Players Retained

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson (trade-in), Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary

CSK Players Released

Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran (traded), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shaikh Rasheed, Andre Siddarth, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vansh Bedi

CSK Players Traded In

Sanju Samson (from Rajasthan Royals)

CSK Players Traded Out

Ravindra Jadeja (to Rajasthan Royals), Sam Curran (to Rajasthan Royals)

CSK Auction Budget

Rs 43.40 crore

CSK Confirms Ruturaj Gaikwad as Captain

CSK have officially reaffirmed Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain for the 2026 season. The franchise announced the decision through a social media post, writing on X, “Lead the way, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.”

IPL 2026 Auction Scheduled in Abu Dhabi

The IPL 2026 mini-auction will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

