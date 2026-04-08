IPL 2026 RR vs MI: What Yashasvi Jaiswal Told Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After First-Ball Six Off Jasprit Bumrah Revealed — WATCH VIDEO

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have been the talk of the town in the Indian Premier League. The young opening batters from the Rajasthan Royals ran a riot against the Mumbai Indians. Even arguably the greatest bowler in current times, Jasprit Bumrah, was not spared by the two left-handed batters. Bumrah, bowling his first ball in the game, was welcomed with a six by Sooryvanshi. Seeing the carnage from the opposite end, Jaiswal encouraged his opening partner to keep playing his shots against supposedly the best bowler in the competition.

Such has been the aggressive display of batting from the two that RR have won their first three games in IPL 2026 quite convincingly. Against the five-time champions, the two batters shared an 80-run stand for the opening wicket. Before Sooryavanshi was dismissed off the final ball of the fifth over, the 15-year-old had scored 39 runs off 14 deliveries.

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi welcomes Jasprit Bumrah with a six









Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started his IPL career in 2025 as a 14-year-old with a six facing Lucknow Super Giants’ Shardul Thakur. Yesterday, he was facing his first ball in the RR vs MI clash. Notably, the bowler on the other end was none other than Jasprit Bumrah. Hitting him for a single has been a win in recent times for some batters. However, facing the arguably best bowler had no weight on Sooryavanshi’s shoulders. The young left-hander struck a six on the first ball. A couple of balls later in the same over, Sooryvanshi repeated the result, hitting the Indian fast bowler for another six.

Sooryavanshi hit 39 runs in only 14 balls before being dismissed. In his knock, he struck five sixes and a solitary four. However, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal who was under the spotlight during the clash as he scored 77 off 32.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Yashasvi Jaiswal was named the player of the match as the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Mumbai Indians by 27 runs. The 24-year-old in his 77-run knock hit 10 fours and four sixes. Batting at a strike rate of 240, Jaiswal was still unable to match Sooryavanshi, who struck at 278.57 in his 14-ball innings. The POTM talked about his partnership with Sooryavanshi and how it helps the team when these two score big. Jaiswal said, Especially the way we are playing, we are just giving each other positive messages, whatever we can do and understand the situation. I have been playing for the last few years, so I just try to play with the situation and what we can do for our team, and how we can give the best start. That is all we are thinking about. That is the main thing. If we can contribute, both of us, it will be amazing.”

What did Yashasvi Jaiswal say to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after six against Jasprit Bumrah?

When talking about the message he gave to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, after the 15-year-old hit Jasprit Bumrah for a six, Yashasvi Jaiswal explained how his opening partner helps to relieve pressure from his shoulders.

Talking about the now-viral first-ball six, Jaiswal said, “I think first ball he hit for six and I was just like, just keep playing your shots because of course Bumrah bhai is one of the legend, so if he is scoring him it is amazing and also other bowlers we can take them down so it was quite good for him to go and play good shots. Especially with that, it also puts off me with a lot pressure, so I can plan also to take on someone else.”

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