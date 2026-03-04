IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March, But There Is A Twist…

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics punch bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March, But There Is A Twist…

IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March, But There Is A Twist…

IPL 2026 schedule to be released on March 6 or 7! The BCCI Governing Council gives the green signal ahead of the state assembly elections. Get the latest on the RCB vs TBA season opener and match dates on NewsX.

IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March. Photo: Indian Premier League- X
IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March. Photo: Indian Premier League- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 4, 2026 09:34:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March, But There Is A Twist…

IPL 2026: The wait is almost over for millions of cricket fans as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepares to lift the curtain on the IPL 2026 schedule. Following a virtual meeting held on Monday, 2nd March, the IPL Governing Council has officially given the “green signal” to release the fixtures for the 19th edition. According to a report by Cricbuzz, fans can expect the announcement on 6th or 7th March. However, as the headline suggests, there is a significant twist in the rollout.

The Two-Phase Strategy

Due to the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, the BCCI has decided to release the schedule in two phases. This “staggered” approach is a calculated move to avoid logistical nightmares and security clashes. With state police forces expected to be heavily deployed for election duties, the BCCI cannot finalize matches in cities like Kolkata and Chennai until the Election Commission of India (ECI) confirms the polling dates.

Key Highlights of Phase 1:

IPL 2026 Schedule Of Phase 2

The tournament is tentatively scheduled to begin on March 28, 2026, with the grand finale set for May 31. The second phase of the schedule, containing the remaining fixtures and the playoff dates, will only be released once there is absolute clarity on the election calendar.

By splitting the announcement, the Governing Council ensures that the league remains in India rather than moving to an overseas venue, a strategy previously successful during the 2019 and 2024 election years.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 9:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IPL 2026IPL 2026 fixturesipl 2026 scheduleIPL FixturesIPL Schedule

RELATED News

‘Heartfelt Gratitude’: Sanju Samson’s Emotional Message Ahead of IND vs ENG Semifinal Goes Viral

Neeraj Phogat, Jyoti Gulia Allege Favouritism in Indian Team Selection For Asian Boxing Championships 2026

IND vs ENG: Why Team India’s Practice Session Was Postponed Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal in Mumbai?

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Copa Del Rey match on TV and Online

Wolverhampton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch English Premier League match on TV and Online

LATEST NEWS

Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts

Arirang Tracklist Out: BTS Drops 14-Song Bombshell For Fifth Album, Fans Say ‘This Era Feels Different’

Stock Market Today: Sensex Crashes Over 1,700 Points, Nifty Opens Under 24,400 as Geopolitics and Oil Prices Rattle Investors on Dalal Street

Why Has South Korea’s KOSPI Crashed? Samsung, SK Hynix Plunge, Circuit Breakers Activated – Here’s Is What We Know

Mannara Chopra Snaps Back On Holi: ‘Karlo Pani Waste’ Remark Sparks Viral Debate And Fiery Festive Showdown

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, JSW Cement, Cipla, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, SBI, IOL Chemicals And Others In Focus On 4 March

Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother? Truth Behind Viral Claims

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling

Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandok Mehendi: Did Sara Tendulkar Steal The Spotlight In A Mirror-Work Gujarati Lehenga? Watch Video

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral:  When And Where Will He Be Buried? Check Date, Time, Burial Place – All You Need To Know

IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March, But There Is A Twist…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March, But There Is A Twist…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March, But There Is A Twist…
IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March, But There Is A Twist…
IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March, But There Is A Twist…
IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March, But There Is A Twist…

QUICK LINKS