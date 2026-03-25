‘IPL Bigger Than NBA and Premier League’: Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praises After Record Sale of RR and RCB Before IPL 2026

Sourav Ganguly was left mighty impressed after the Indian Premier League saw two of the biggest sales of the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru yesterday. The former Indian captain heaped praise on the ₹15,000 crore deal for RR, going as far as comparing the IPL to tournaments like the NBA and the Premier League.

The Royals were bought by a consortium led by Kal Somani for $1.63 billion. The deal to buy the Rajasthan-based franchise was in itself mouth-watering, but it was later upstaged by the defending champions, RCB. Holding the championships in the IPL and the Women’s Premier League, RCB was bought for a record-breaking $1.78 billion. The highly lucrative purchase was made by a consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone’s BXPE.

Sourav Ganguly reacts to RR Sale

The Rajasthan Royals (RR), which were acquired for USD 1.63 billion (more than Rs 15,000 crore), became the most expensive Indian Premier League (IPL) team before being overtaken by the RCB later in the day.

Former Indian skipper, Sourav Ganguly, who played the opening ball of the first IPL season in 2008, was astounded by the league’s expansion and compared its current standing to that of other major sports leagues, such as the NBA and the Premier League. Even though the IPL is only in action for two or three months of the year, Ganguly applauded how it has grown to become such a sporting phenomenon.

Sourav Ganguly compares IPL to NBA and Premier League

While reacting to the highly lucrative deal, the former Indian skipper drew comparisons with the NBA and the Premier League. “I think it (IPL) is as big (as the NBA). The broadcast rights are as big as anywhere in the world. To put IPL in the same bracket – broadcast rights are at times bigger than an EPL game,” Ganguly said. The former Indian skipper highlighted the fact that, unlike the NBA or the Premier League, IPL is played for barely three months. Ganguly added, “The numbers involved are mind-boggling for a sports franchise that plays for just two-and-a-half to three months a year.”

RR and RCB sale before IPL 2026

A group headed by American businessman Kal Somani won the bid to purchase the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. According to reports, the consortium paid USD 1.63 billion (Rs 15,286 crore) to purchase 100% of the franchise.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was reportedly purchased for USD 1.78 billion (more than Rs 16,000 crore) later in the day. It was the largest transaction in Indian sports history due to RCB’s historic sale.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Who is Kal Somani — Everything You Need to Know About Rajasthan Royals’ New Owner