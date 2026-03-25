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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Spencer Johnson Joins CSK For ₹1.5 Cr Deal, Replaces Injured Nathan Ellis After Quitting PSL

IPL 2026: Spencer Johnson Joins CSK For ₹1.5 Cr Deal, Replaces Injured Nathan Ellis After Quitting PSL

Spencer Johnson joins the Chennai Super Kings as Nathan Ellis’ replacement for IPL 2026 after pulling out of PSL 2026 with Quetta Gladiators. The Australian pacer strengthens CSK’s bowling attack despite injury concerns and a limited IPL record ahead of the new season.

Spencer Johnson played for the Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in previous IPL seasons. Image Credit: X/@IPL
Spencer Johnson played for the Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in previous IPL seasons. Image Credit: X/@IPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 25, 2026 08:03:47 IST

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IPL 2026: Spencer Johnson Joins CSK For ₹1.5 Cr Deal, Replaces Injured Nathan Ellis After Quitting PSL

Spencer Johnson replaced fellow Aussie pacer Nathan Ellis in the Chennai Super Kings squad for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The Australian pacer joined the five-time champions for Rs 1.5 crores. Johnson, coming into IPL 2026, has not played any professional match for close to a year. Interestingly, the left-arm pacer’s last professional game came in the previous season for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has been sidelined since then due to injuries and even missed out on the Australian squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.

The 30-year-old had earlier pulled out of the Pakistan Super League only a few days ago for personal reasons. He was scheduled to play for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2026. Johnson decided to leave his PSL commitments on the 15th of March. The left-arm pacer joined Blessing Muzarabani and Dasun Shanaka to pull out of the upcoming season of the PSL. Muzarabani and Shanaka were named as replacements for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, respectively, in the IPL 2026.

Will Spencer Johnson face legal action from PCB?

A few days ago, Mohsin Naqvi, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), warned that legal action would be taken against foreign players who abruptly left the PSL after being named as replacements in the IPL. After South African pacer Corbin Bosch joined the Mumbai Indians as a substitute player last year, the PCB filed a lawsuit against him. The PCB then banned him from participating in the PSL for a year.

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“We will take action against those players according to the rules. There was a case last year, too, and the same thing will happen this time,” Naqvi told the reporters in a press conference.

PSL is scheduled to kick off on the 26th of March, a couple of days before the IPL. 

Spencer Johnson in IPL

Spencer Johnson has played for KKR and the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League in the past. However, the left-arm pacer has had pretty diminishing returns in the league. In nine games, Johnson has picked up five wickets in the IPL. In the previous season for the Knight Riders, the Australian pacer managed to pick a solitary wicket in four games. Meanwhile, his economy, too, has been on the higher end. Johnson concedes runs at more than 10 runs per over. 

Spencer Johnson in T20s

Spencer Johnson’s returns in T20 matches are much better compared to his stats in the IPL. The South Australian has picked up 85 wickets in only 71 games, having debuted in the format in 2023. Not only has he been a consistent wicket-taker in the shortest format, but Johnson has also been able to exert pressure on the opposition with his economical bowling as well. 

Also Read: Josh Hazlewood’s RCB Return on The Cards? Cricket Australia Clearance Pending Ahead of IPL 2026

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IPL 2026: Spencer Johnson Joins CSK For ₹1.5 Cr Deal, Replaces Injured Nathan Ellis After Quitting PSL

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IPL 2026: Spencer Johnson Joins CSK For ₹1.5 Cr Deal, Replaces Injured Nathan Ellis After Quitting PSL
IPL 2026: Spencer Johnson Joins CSK For ₹1.5 Cr Deal, Replaces Injured Nathan Ellis After Quitting PSL
IPL 2026: Spencer Johnson Joins CSK For ₹1.5 Cr Deal, Replaces Injured Nathan Ellis After Quitting PSL
IPL 2026: Spencer Johnson Joins CSK For ₹1.5 Cr Deal, Replaces Injured Nathan Ellis After Quitting PSL

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