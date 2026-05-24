IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between LSG vs PBKS? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

IPL 2026: It has been an agonising six-match losing streak for the visitors, but Match 68 of the 2026 season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium was a flawless, dominant performance that saw that losing streak come to an end. The visitors won the toss and elected to bowl first and it was a roller coaster first innings. The hosts were in trouble early in the Powerplay but steadied their ship with explosive counter-attacks in the middle overs and a brutal final over to post a formidable total of 196 for 6. The second half of the game started with instant drama, with the hosts finding the target off the very first ball of the chase and then following it up with another quick strike to leave the reply in serious jeopardy.

Under immense pressure and facing the prospect of elimination, the visitors’ top order staged a remarkable recovery. A huge match-winning stand had changed the complexion of the game completely, turning a daunting chase into a comfortable cruise. The visitors destroyed the opposition’s bowling attack with clean hitting and elite strike rotation, chasing down the total with absolute authority. With two full overs to spare they crossed the line in style reaching 200 for 3. The emphatic seven-wicket win mathematically kept their hopes of a playoff alive.

LSG vs PBKS: Match Results And All You Need to Know

Match Details Category Match 68: LSG vs PBKS Match Winner Punjab Kings won by 7 wickets First Innings Score RCB 196/6 in 20 overs Second Innings Score PBKS 200/3 in 18 overs Top Scorers Shreyas Iyer 101 runs, Josh Inglis 72 runs Best Bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal 2/25, Marco Jansen 2/33 Man Of The Match Shreyas Iyer

Match 68: Punjab Kings Secure 7-Wicket Victory Over Lucknow Super Giants

Shreyas Iyer played a captain’s knock as Punjab Kings kept their hopes of making the IPL 2026 playoffs alive with a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. Iyer scored 101 not out off 51 balls as PBKS chased down the target of 197 in 18 overs. Prabhsimran Singh also hit 69 off 39 to aid the cause. Josh Inglis earlier blasted 72 off 44 deliveries to power LSG to 196 for six. Inglis and Ayush Badoni (43 off 18) brought LSG back into the game with a 49-run partnership after LSG were reeling at 20 for 2. Badoni missed out on a half-century but Inglis went deep into his innings, hitting nine fours and two sixes. Abdul Samad played a crucial knock down the order scoring 37 not out off 20. Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two wickets each.

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