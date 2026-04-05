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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Why CSK Fans Are Furious After Sameer Rizvi’s Match-Winning Knock For Delhi Capitals Against Mumbai Indians?

IPL 2026: Why CSK Fans Are Furious After Sameer Rizvi’s Match-Winning Knock For Delhi Capitals Against Mumbai Indians?

Sameer Rizvi Delhi Capitals: CSK fans are expressing their outrage on social media after Sameer Rizvi’s explosive 90 off 51 balls led Delhi Capitals to victory over Mumbai Indians. Discover why the "Yellow Army" is blaming management for releasing the young power-hitter, who has now secured back-to-back match-winning performances in IPL 2026.

Sameer Rizvi in frame. (ANI)
Sameer Rizvi in frame. (ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 5, 2026 11:56:08 IST

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IPL 2026: Why CSK Fans Are Furious After Sameer Rizvi’s Match-Winning Knock For Delhi Capitals Against Mumbai Indians?

IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi’s current form is a perfect example of ‘one man’s loss is another man’s opportunity’, after his back-to-back fighting knocks for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2026. Notably, both these knocks were instrumental in getting those crucial wins after the Delhi Capitals were put under pressure. Rizvi rescued Delhi against Lucknow as he put up a solid fifth-wicket stand, while against MI, he smashed an incredible 90 on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

After both these knocks, the fans of Chennai Super Kings expressed their displeasure with the management for not retaining Rizvi in the IPL auctions. Notably, the 22-year-old was part of CSK in IPL 2025 as he announced his arrival with a six against Rashid Khan.

Here’s what the CSK fans said on X:




I Have Worked A Lot On Myself: Rizvi

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Sameer Rizvi credited rigorous self-improvement for his match-winning performance against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

After being named Player of the Match, Rizvi said, “I’ve worked a lot on myself. I’ve worked on my weaknesses. I wasn’t as good against fast bowlers, so I worked on that in the last year. I try to play according to the situation. I took time, got set and then played my shots. I tried to watch the ball as long as possible. Did the same in the last game. If you score runs here, you get a lot of confidence and opportunities for us youngsters.”

According to CricViz, Sameer Rizvi has announced himself in the IPL with a six off his first ball against Rashid Khan in 2024 for CSK, and after a slow start, he has now found his rhythm for DC with three consecutive fifties.

In his first eight innings of IPL, Rizvi scored 114 runs at an average of 16.3. However, things changed in the next three matches as the right-handed batter has amassed 218 runs, including three half-centuries.

with inputs from agency

Also Read: IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s Season in Jeopardy? Gujarat Titans Break Silence on Captain’s Shock Absence Against RR

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IPL 2026: Why CSK Fans Are Furious After Sameer Rizvi’s Match-Winning Knock For Delhi Capitals Against Mumbai Indians?
IPL 2026: Why CSK Fans Are Furious After Sameer Rizvi’s Match-Winning Knock For Delhi Capitals Against Mumbai Indians?
IPL 2026: Why CSK Fans Are Furious After Sameer Rizvi’s Match-Winning Knock For Delhi Capitals Against Mumbai Indians?
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