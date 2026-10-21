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Home > Sports News > IPL 2027: Amit Mishra Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Spin-Bowling Coach

IPL 2027: Amit Mishra Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Spin-Bowling Coach

After roping Sourav Ganguly as the head coach, Chaminda Vaas as bowling coach and Yuvraj Singh as the batting and assistant coach, the Delhi Capitals have rounded off their backroom staff by roping in Amit Mishra as the spin-bowling coach.

IPL 2027: Amit Mishra Appointed As Delhi Capitals' Spin-Bowling Coach (Image Credit - X/@AmitMishra)
IPL 2027: Amit Mishra Appointed As Delhi Capitals' Spin-Bowling Coach (Image Credit - X/@AmitMishra)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 16:49 IST

IPL 2027: After roping Sourav Ganguly as the head coach, Chaminda Vaas as bowling coach and Yuvraj Singh as the batting and assistant coach, the Delhi Capitals have rounded off their backroom staff by roping in Amit Mishra as the spin-bowling coach. Having played for the franchise for multiple seasons, he will return as their bowling coach.

IPL 2027: Amit Mishra to coach in the cash-rich tournament for the first time

Mishra has vast experience in the IPL, having played 162 matches for four franchises. The veteran spinner will enter IPL coaching for the first time after a successful playing career in the tournament.

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Mishra featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

“The OG Tiger has returned! Amit Mishra, our highest ever wicket-taker, is now our spin-bowling coach,” DC wrote in an X post. 

Mishra, who retired from professional cricket last September, is among the leading wicket-takers in IPL history with 174 wickets from 162 matches. He also holds the record for most hat-tricks in the tournament, having taken three during his IPL career. He was once the tournament’s highest wicket-taker. Meanwhile, DC also roped in Sri Lankan legend Chaminda Vaas as their bowling coach. The former Sri Lankan bowler, who could also hold willow well, is among the country’s most celebrated cricketers.

He is Sri Lanka’s third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 355 wickets, and the country’s second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs, with 400 scalps. Vaas also scored 3,089 runs in 111 Test matches and 2,025 runs in 322 ODIs for the island nation. Vaas joins Dellhi’s revamped coaching staff, led by head coach Sourav Ganguly. The franchise recently appointed Yuvraj Singh as assistant and batting coach for IPL 2027. Vaas takes over from Munaf Patel, who held the bowling coach position for the past two seasons.

IPL 2026: How did the Delhi Capitals perform in the previous season?

The Capitals made a bright start to the tournament in the 2026 edition but their form badly tapered off as the season headed towards its business end. They finished 6th in the standings with seven wins and as many defeats, failing to reach the playoffs for yet another season.

The Capitals notably got bowled out for a paltry 75 against eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and lost by nine wickets, which adversely affected their net run-rate. The Capitals could also look to replace their captain in IPL 2027.

(With inputs from ANI)

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IPL 2027: Amit Mishra Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Spin-Bowling Coach
IPL 2027: Amit Mishra Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Spin-Bowling Coach
IPL 2027: Amit Mishra Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Spin-Bowling Coach
IPL 2027: Amit Mishra Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Spin-Bowling Coach
IPL 2027: Amit Mishra Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Spin-Bowling Coach

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