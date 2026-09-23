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Home > Sports News > IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Venue For December Player Auction | Where Will it Take Place?

IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Venue For December Player Auction | Where Will it Take Place?

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia has revealed the venue city for the IPL 2027 auction. It will take place in December and while the date has not yet been decided, the vibrant city of Goa will stage the auction.

IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Venue For December Player Auction | Where Will it Take Place? (Image Credits: X)
IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Venue For December Player Auction | Where Will it Take Place? (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 18:47 IST

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia has revealed the venue city for the IPL 2027 auction. It will take place in December and while the date has not yet been decided, the vibrant city of Goa will stage the auction. The high-octane event had been hosted by Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi in the last three years but it will return to India this time around.

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Speaking to ANI, Devajit Saikia said that after holding the IPL auction at three international venues — Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi — in the previous three years, the BCCI will host this year’s auction in Goa in December.


“This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi last year, we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December,” he said.


Meanwhile, the multi-day match between India A Women and Australia A Women, scheduled from September 29 to October 2, has been shifted from Dharamshala to Mohali due to the impact of prolonged rainfall on the outfield and prevailing ground conditions. The fixture will now be played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, which is also hosting the ongoing three-match One-Day series between the two teams, according to a media release from BCCI.


The venue change comes after the opening One-Day match, in which India A Women registered a four-wicket victory while chasing a target of 236 runs.


Speaking about the shift, the BCCI Secretary said the decision was taken due to persistent rainfall and unfavourable weather conditions in Dharamshala to ensure that cricketing activities continue without interruption.


“We have recently shifted the upcoming T20 matches from Dharamshala to Mohali because the ongoing weather conditions in Dharamshala are not very conducive for cricket. A lot of rainfall has been taking place there. Because of this incessant rainfall in Dharamshala, we decided that the matches should be moved to Mohali to ensure cricket activities continue without any interference from the weather,” he said.

Will IPL 2027 be mega auction?

The auction for the 2027 edition of the season will not be a mega one and is planned to be a mini one. The next mega auction is likely to take place in 2028.

Due to yet another mini auction, defending and two-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) can be expected to retain their core players and push for a third consecutive title victory. If the franchise do achieve it, Rajat Patidar will become the first captain to accomplish the feat.

(With inputs from ANI)

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IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Venue For December Player Auction | Where Will it Take Place?
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IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Venue For December Player Auction | Where Will it Take Place?

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IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Venue For December Player Auction | Where Will it Take Place?
IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Venue For December Player Auction | Where Will it Take Place?
IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Venue For December Player Auction | Where Will it Take Place?
IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Venue For December Player Auction | Where Will it Take Place?
IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Venue For December Player Auction | Where Will it Take Place?

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