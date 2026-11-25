IPL 2027 Auction Players List: A total of 1,220 cricketers from 18 countries have registered for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction. While Indian players dominate the registration list, several overseas nations, including Australia, South Africa, West Indies and New Zealand, have also contributed a significant number of players. Interestingly, cricketers from the USA, UAE, Nepal and Japan have also entered their names for the auction.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 1,220 players have registered for the 2027 auction. India leads the country-wise list with 939 registrations, accounting for the majority of the total entries. Australia occupies the second position with 53 players, while South Africa follows with 40 registrations.

West Indies has contributed 36 players to the auction register, whereas New Zealand and Afghanistan have 25 and 23 players respectively. Sri Lanka has 21 cricketers registered, followed by England with 16 and Bangladesh with 12.

Ireland and Zimbabwe have also secured representation in the auction pool, with seven and six players respectively. Meanwhile, the Associate Nations have attracted attention with their registrations, particularly the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal.

The USA has 13 players registered for the IPL 2027 auction, while the UAE and Nepal have contributed 10 players each. Three players from the Netherlands have also entered the register. Canada, Japan and Scotland have two representatives apiece.

The presence of Japanese cricketers is particularly noteworthy, as two players from the country have registered for the world’s most lucrative franchise-based T20 cricket tournament.

IPL 2027 Auction: Country-Wise List Of Registered Players

Here is the complete breakdown of the 1,220 players registered for the IPL 2027 auction:

India – 939 players

Australia – 53 players

South Africa – 40 players

West Indies – 36 players

New Zealand – 25 players

Afghanistan – 23 players

Sri Lanka – 21 players

England – 16 players

USA – 13 players

Bangladesh – 12 players

UAE – 10 players

Nepal – 10 players

Ireland – 7 players

Zimbabwe – 6 players

Netherlands – 3 players

Canada – 2 players

Japan – 2 players

Scotland – 2 players

Total – 1,220 players

The franchises will now shortlist players from the initial registration list before the BCCI announces the final auction pool. The final list, along with the player sets, is scheduled to be released on December 4, 2026.