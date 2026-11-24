Mumbai Indians IPL 2027 Auction: Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will enter the IPL 2027 auction with a strong squad core and a sizeable purse as they aim to strengthen their team for a sixth title. Ahead of the auction, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has backed MI’s decision to release Trent Boult, arguing that Arshdeep Singh’s arrival makes the overseas pacer’s departure a logical move. Pathan, along with Abhinav Mukund and Aakash Chopra, also shared his views on Mumbai’s bowling combination, spin options and auction requirements.

Speaking on JioStar, the experts discussed Mumbai Indians’ retention decisions and the areas the franchise needs to address before the upcoming season. While Pathan supported the decision to let Boult go, he expressed surprise over the release of Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar.

Irfan Pathan Explains Why Mumbai Indians Released Trent Boult

Pathan believes Mumbai Indians have found an Indian alternative to Boult in Arshdeep Singh, making the New Zealand left-arm pacer’s release understandable. He also felt that Deepak Chahar’s departure was justified because of his limited availability across recent IPL seasons.

Explaining Mumbai’s bowling decisions, Pathan said:

“With Arshdeep Singh coming into Mumbai Indians’ bowling line-up, it makes complete sense to let Trent Boult go. Boult is an overseas left-armer, and MI now have an Indian left-armer in place. Deepak Chahar not being here is understandable because over the last five or six years, he has rarely played a full season, and MI have already secured their new-ball bowler. I am a bit surprised about releasing Allah Ghazanfar, though, because they could have paired him with Mitchell Santner and operated with two overseas spinners from both ends. That said, Mumbai Indians are heading into the auction with a massive purse, and whenever MI enter a mini auction with a big budget, they pull off something special and unearth a player who surprises everyone. I will be very excited to see what they do, because even without these players, their bowling already looks very strong.”

Abhinav Mukund Backs Arshdeep Singh-Bumrah Bowling Partnership

Former India batter Abhinav Mukund believes the addition of Arshdeep Singh could solve an important problem for Mumbai Indians. He pointed out that the franchise’s successful campaigns have traditionally featured a strong bowling partnership, with a reliable support bowler complementing the team’s primary strike weapon.

Mukund highlighted how opposition teams had increasingly focused on playing out Jasprit Bumrah rather than taking risks against him, targeting other bowlers instead. He believes Arshdeep’s presence could change that approach and give Mumbai a stronger bowling combination.

Speaking about the potential partnership, Mukund said:

“A strong bowling combination has almost been a feature of their title-winning runs. When they won, it was Malinga, then Malinga and Bumrah together, then Bumrah and Mitch McClenaghan for a while. You always had that support bowler to the primary bowler. Over the last couple of years, teams were playing out Bumrah. They were not giving him wickets, and they said, ‘we are happy to take you for 30, but we will go after the other bowlers’. Now it will not happen with Arshdeep in the mix. They need to figure out who bowls in the middle now, but it is a better problem to have than what they did last season.”

Aakash Chopra Identifies Mumbai Indians’ Key Auction Requirements

Meanwhile, former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Mumbai Indians have already assembled a strong core ahead of the auction. However, he identified spin bowling and Indian fast-bowling options as two important areas that the franchise must address.

Chopra also pointed towards the potential competition for leadership at Mumbai Indians, suggesting that Rohit Sharma could return as captain for one season before Tilak Varma takes over in the future.

Analysing Mumbai’s auction strategy and captaincy options, Chopra said:

“MI’s core is already ready, even before the auction arrives. That is what they always do. They have let spinners go, not just Ghazanfar but Mayank Markande as well, so they will have to go shopping for spinners. They will have the money, but the availability of talent is the key, because that is always the story of a mini-auction. Supply does not equal demand, and therefore you get inflated prices. Prices are going to be inflated anyway because teams have around 300 crore to spend with only a handful of slots to fill. Mumbai are strong, even if results have not justified just how strong they are. But they still need to shop for spinners, and I think they will also need an Indian fast bowler or two. As for captaincy, they have Rohit Sharma for a one-year plan, Suryakumar Yadav leading Mumbai now, and Tilak Varma as vice-captain for the future. There is no shortage of choices for Mumbai. For now, the ideal situation would be to hand the captaincy back to Rohit for one season and once the mega auction arrives, Tilak Varma will be ready to take over from Rohit.”