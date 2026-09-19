IPL 2027 Auction Set to Take Place in December? BCCI Likely to Hold Mini-Auction in India

IPL 2027 Auction: The player auction of IPL 2027 has also been rumored to make a comeback to India. Many believe the auction will be held sometime during the second week of December. Based on several sources, the BCCI has taken the decision of moving the auction to India after three back-to-back editions held in Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi.

The move was apparently discussed in the IPL Governing Council meeting on September 15. The 2027 auction will be, per sources, a mini-auction and not a mega-auction so franchises can bolster their squads before the tournament, without a total reshuffle of players.

When Will IPL 2027 Auction Take Place?

The IPL 2027 auction is set to take place in the second week of December. Since it is a mini auction, most teams are expected to retain a core group of players. However, teams with limited success last season may be looking for a revamp. After IPL 2026, a major trade deal has already taken place, with Rishabh Pant moving back to Delhi Capitals and Kuldeep Yadav being traded to Lucknow Super Giants.

Meanwhile, there are rumours surrounding the future of Hardik Pandya at the Mumbai Indians. Reportedly, the five-time champions will be trading their captain from the previous season. However, despite interest from multiple franchises none of the trade deals have materialised.

IPL 2027 Auction to be Held in India

The last time the IPL auction was conducted in India was in 2023, when Kochi held the auction. Since then, there have been attempts to conduct the auction across the border in Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi. Still, franchise owners felt that the extra cost involved in going abroad might led to the mini-auction held in the BCCI stated to be one of the main reasons though for the governing council to take such a decision.

Although the venue remains undecided, several reports have indicated that the BCCI has considered various locations within the country. The BCCI will announce the host city soon.

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