IPL 2027 Auction Purse: The 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will head into the upcoming 2027 player auction with a combined remaining purse of ₹297.95 crore and 66 vacant squad positions. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have the highest remaining purse of ₹47.45 crore, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with ₹41.65 crore. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have the most available squad slots, with nine each.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the franchise-wise retention figures and remaining salary caps following the announcement of the retained player lists. A total of 184 players, including 55 overseas cricketers, have been retained across the 10 teams.

With 66 positions still available, including 25 overseas slots, the franchises will look to strengthen their combinations during the auction.

IPL 2027 Auction: Updated Salary Cap And Available Slots Of All Teams

Here is a franchise-wise breakdown of the remaining purse, squad strength and available slots ahead of the IPL 2027 auction:

1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Total players: 19

Overseas players: 6

Total amount spent: ₹101.95 crore

Remaining purse: ₹28.05 crore

Available slots: 6

Overseas slots: 2

2. Delhi Capitals (DC)

Total players: 16

Overseas players: 4

Total amount spent: ₹90.50 crore

Remaining purse: ₹39.50 crore

Available slots: 9

Overseas slots: 4

3. Gujarat Titans (GT)

Total players: 22

Overseas players: 6

Total amount spent: ₹121.25 crore

Remaining purse: ₹8.75 crore

Available slots: 3

Overseas slots: 2

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Total players: 17

Overseas players: 5

Total amount spent: ₹88.35 crore

Remaining purse: ₹41.65 crore

Available slots: 8

Overseas slots: 3

5. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Total players: 18

Overseas players: 5

Total amount spent: ₹82.55 crore

Remaining purse: ₹47.45 crore

Available slots: 7

Overseas slots: 3

6. Mumbai Indians (MI)

Total players: 16

Overseas players: 6

Total amount spent: ₹97.40 crore

Remaining purse: ₹32.60 crore

Available slots: 9

Overseas slots: 2

7. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Total players: 19

Overseas players: 6

Total amount spent: ₹111.40 crore

Remaining purse: ₹18.60 crore

Available slots: 6

Overseas slots: 2

8. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Total players: 20

Overseas players: 7

Total amount spent: ₹115.85 crore

Remaining purse: ₹14.15 crore

Available slots: 5

Overseas slots: 1

9. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Total players: 19

Overseas players: 5

Total amount spent: ₹102.95 crore

Remaining purse: ₹27.05 crore

Available slots: 6

Overseas slots: 3

10. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Total players: 18

Overseas players: 5

Total amount spent: ₹89.85 crore

Remaining purse: ₹40.15 crore

Available slots: 7

Overseas slots: 3

IPL 2027 Auction: Which Team Has The Biggest Remaining Purse?

Lucknow Super Giants lead the purse standings with ₹47.45 crore, giving them the highest spending capacity among all 10 franchises. KKR and SRH occupy the next two positions with ₹41.65 crore and ₹40.15 crore, respectively.

At the other end, Gujarat Titans have the smallest remaining purse of ₹8.75 crore. RCB are the second-lowest with ₹14.15 crore available.

In terms of vacant squad positions, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians lead with nine slots each, while Gujarat Titans have the fewest vacancies, with just three.

The IPL 2027 player auction is scheduled to take place on December 16 in Goa, where all 10 franchises will compete to complete their squads ahead of the new season.