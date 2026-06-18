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Home > Sports News > IPL 2027 Dates Announced? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Major Schedule Change, Tournament Could Start on March 10

IPL 2027 Dates Announced? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Major Schedule Change, Tournament Could Start on March 10

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia revealed IPL 2027 could begin on March 10 and end by May 15. The proposed schedule change aims to reduce rain interruptions, with the Indian Premier League likely to conclude earlier than its traditional late-May finish.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia explained the reason behind changing the dates for IPL 2027. Image Credit: ANI
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia explained the reason behind changing the dates for IPL 2027. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 15:35 IST

IPL 2027 Dates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) may begin as early as March 10 and end by May 15 of the next season, according to Devajit Saikia, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who made this announcement on Thursday. This is a landmark decision from the Indian board. Explaining the decision, the BCCI secretary explained how concluding the season earlier than usual would help to reduce the number of games being affected by rain in the later stages of the season. 

Did BCCI announce IPL 2027 dates? — Devajit Saikia provides an update

Devajit Saikia, while speaking to ANI talked about how the adverse weather conditions in the country during late May has led to BCCI thinking about this decision. “From next season, IPL could start as early as March 10 and finish by May 15 to avoid adverse weather conditions,” BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said. The IPL is traditionally held from the latter half of March through to the end of May. Notably, the monsoon season also begins to set in across parts of the country during May, and the apex cricket board appears keen to minimise its impact on IPL fixtures. 

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crowned champions

The 2026 edition of the tournament, featuring 10 teams and 74 matches, commenced on March 28 and concluded on May 31. The 2026 IPL season saw the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully defend their title, defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final to become only the third franchise, after Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians, to win back-to-back IPL championships. In the final, put to bat first by RCB, GT scored just 155/8 in 20 overs, with Washington Sundar (50* in 37 balls, with five fours) and Nishant Sindhu (20 in 18 balls, with three fours) being the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) took wickets regularly. 

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RCB started well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Virat Kohli. GT showed some fight, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one point, but Virat (75* in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) guided RCB to a win with two overs left. The win also marked RCB’s fourth overall Indian franchise cricket trophy, including two Women’s Premier League (WPL) titles.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for BCCI Fine? India A Star Faces Disciplinary Action After Sri Lanka A Altercation

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IPL 2027 Dates Announced? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Major Schedule Change, Tournament Could Start on March 10
Tags: bccidevajit-saikiahome-hero-pos-6indian premier leagueIPL 2027IPL 2027 datesIPL 2027 scheduleIPL 2027 start dateIPL newsIPL start date

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IPL 2027 Dates Announced? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Major Schedule Change, Tournament Could Start on March 10
IPL 2027 Dates Announced? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Major Schedule Change, Tournament Could Start on March 10
IPL 2027 Dates Announced? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Major Schedule Change, Tournament Could Start on March 10
IPL 2027 Dates Announced? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Major Schedule Change, Tournament Could Start on March 10

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