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Home > Sports News > IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Set To Announce Yuvraj Singh And Sourav Ganguly In Their Coaching Staff | Report

IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Set To Announce Yuvraj Singh And Sourav Ganguly In Their Coaching Staff | Report

Delhi Capitals are all set to announce a revamped coaching staff after finishing yet another IPL season without the title and failing to qualify even for the playoffs. Sourav Ganguly is set to be appointed as the head coach, while his former teammate Yuvraj Singh will serve as the assistant coach as the duo look to revive the Capitals' fortunes.

IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Set To Announce Yuvraj Singh And Sourav Ganguly In Their Coaching Staff | Report, (Image Credits: X)
IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Set To Announce Yuvraj Singh And Sourav Ganguly In Their Coaching Staff | Report, (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 15:36 IST

Delhi Capitals are all set to announce a revamped coaching staff after finishing yet another IPL season without the title and failing to qualify even for the playoffs. Sourav Ganguly is set to be appointed as the head coach, while his former teammate Yuvraj Singh will serve as the assistant coach as the duo look to revive the Capitals’ fortunes.

IPL 2027: Who all are set to be added to the Delhi Capitals’ coaching staff?

Joining Ganguly and Yuvraj in the Capitals is reportedly Chaminda Vaas as the bowling coach, as reported by Sportstar. Additionally, Amit Mishra is set to be appointed as their spin-bowling coach. Ganguly had served as the mentor of the Capitals a few seasons ago and coached the Pretoria Capitals to SA20 2026 Final last year as they came up short against the SunRisers Eastern Cape. Yuvraj, meanwhile, had unofficially mentored the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Rishabh Pant, and is all set to begin his official stint as an assistant coach.

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The left-handed batter had also plied his trade for the Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Pune Warriors in the IPL. The southpaw managed 2750 runs in 132 IPL games, averaging 24.77 alongside a strike rate of 129.71 with 13 fifties. Vaas, a key member of Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup triumph, has reportedly started working with some of the cricketers. The left-arm seamer played 13 matches for the now defunct franchise Deccan Chargers from 2008 to 2010, picking up 18 scalps in 13 games at 19.72 apiece.

Amit Mishra had also played for the Delhi Capitals and a host of other teams in his long IPL career. The  veteran leggie has claimed 174 scalps in 162 IPL games at 23.82 alongside a five-wicket haul.

IPL 2027: Will the Delhi Capitals also go for a change in captaincy?

The Capitals could very well replace Axar Patel as the captain after failing to take them even to the playoffs.

It remains to be seen whether KL Rahul will lead the Delhi-based franchise, given he has experience too.

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IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Set To Announce Yuvraj Singh And Sourav Ganguly In Their Coaching Staff | Report
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IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Set To Announce Yuvraj Singh And Sourav Ganguly In Their Coaching Staff | Report
IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Set To Announce Yuvraj Singh And Sourav Ganguly In Their Coaching Staff | Report
IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Set To Announce Yuvraj Singh And Sourav Ganguly In Their Coaching Staff | Report
IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Set To Announce Yuvraj Singh And Sourav Ganguly In Their Coaching Staff | Report
IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Set To Announce Yuvraj Singh And Sourav Ganguly In Their Coaching Staff | Report

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