LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2027: Full List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Retention Deadline, Check New Teams And Salaries

IPL 2027: Full List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Retention Deadline, Check New Teams And Salaries

IPL 2027 Trades: The IPL 2027 trade window has brought major surprises, with Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh headlining the biggest player exchange between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Several other stars, including Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and Liam Livingstone, are also linked with new franchises. Check the complete list of reported trades, teams and salaries.

IPL 2027: Full List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Retention Deadline, Check New Teams And Salaries

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 19:55 IST

IPL 2027 Trades: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 trade window has witnessed significant changes, with several franchises reshuffling their squads ahead of the retention deadline. Multiple high-profile players are set to represent new teams next season, with the biggest development being the exchange involving Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Hardik Pandya will move to Punjab Kings, while Arshdeep Singh will join Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster trade involving two players valued at Rs 18 crore each. The development marks a major change for both franchises as they prepare for the upcoming IPL season.

You Might Be Interested In

Apart from this high-profile deal, several other players have reportedly switched franchises. Rishabh Pant is set to return to Delhi Capitals, while Kuldeep Yadav will join Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have also been linked with multiple player movements.

IPL 2027: Full List Of Players Traded And Their New Teams

1. Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants to Delhi Capitals – Rs 15 crore)

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to return to Delhi Capitals after his stint with Lucknow Super Giants. Pant previously represented DC for several seasons and will reunite with his former franchise ahead of IPL 2027. His reported salary for the upcoming season is Rs 15 crore.

2. Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals to Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 13.25 crore)

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is reportedly moving from Delhi Capitals to Lucknow Super Giants. The left-arm wrist-spinner will strengthen LSG’s spin department, bringing considerable international and IPL experience to the franchise.

3. T Natarajan (Delhi Capitals to Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 5 crore)

Left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan is set for a return to Sunrisers Hyderabad after his stint with Delhi Capitals. The experienced pacer previously played for SRH and will add depth to their Indian fast-bowling options.

4. Zeeshan Ansari (Sunrisers Hyderabad to Delhi Capitals – Rs 40 lakh)

Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari is reportedly moving to Delhi Capitals from Sunrisers Hyderabad. His arrival will provide DC with another spin-bowling option as the franchise looks to strengthen its bowling combination.

5. Liam Livingstone (Sunrisers Hyderabad to Chennai Super Kings – Rs 6 crore)

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is set to join Chennai Super Kings after his association with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Known for his aggressive batting and ability to contribute with both off-spin and leg-spin, Livingstone could provide CSK with greater flexibility in their middle order.

6. Jack Edwards (Sunrisers Hyderabad to Chennai Super Kings – Rs 3 crore)

Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards is also reportedly moving to Chennai Super Kings. The youngster will get another opportunity to establish himself in the IPL after missing the previous season due to injury.

7. Khaleel Ahmed (Chennai Super Kings to Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 4.8 crore)

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed is reportedly heading to Sunrisers Hyderabad after representing Chennai Super Kings. His ability to generate movement with the new ball could strengthen SRH’s Indian pace attack.

8. Nathan Ellis (Chennai Super Kings to Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 2 crore)

Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis is also linked with a move to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The right-arm pacer is known for his variations and death-over bowling, making him a useful addition to the franchise’s bowling department.

9. Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings – Rs 18 crore)

Hardik Pandya’s move from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings is among the biggest developments ahead of IPL 2027. The Indian all-rounder will begin a new chapter with PBKS after leading Mumbai Indians for three seasons. His experience as a captain and all-rounder will be valuable for the Punjab franchise.

10. Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians – Rs 18 crore)

Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will join Mumbai Indians after spending eight seasons with Punjab Kings. He established himself as one of PBKS’ most dependable bowlers and finished his association with the franchise as its leading wicket-taker, with 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches.

IPL 2027: What To Expect From The Player Trades?

The reported player movements could significantly influence the squad combinations of several franchises ahead of IPL 2027. Mumbai Indians will strengthen their pace attack with Arshdeep Singh, while Punjab Kings will add an experienced all-rounder in Hardik Pandya.

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are also expected to have different combinations following the reported Pant-Kuldeep exchange. Meanwhile, the potential movements involving Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad could bring further changes to their bowling and all-rounder departments.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2027: Full List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Retention Deadline, Check New Teams And Salaries
Tags: IPL 2027

RELATED News

Sunil Chhetri Creates History, Becomes First Male Footballer Selected For FIFA Player Impact Programme

‘Duniya Hila Denge’: Arshdeep Singh Sends Fiery Message To MI Fans After Blockbuster Trade From PBKS

‘My Captain Shreyas, My Coach Ricky’: Hardik Pandya Sends First Message After Joining Punjab Kings, Backs Iyer And Ponting

Lahore Smog Scare Hits Pakistan Cricket, PCB Shifts Pakistan-Sri Lanka 2nd Test To Rawalpindi

‘Not Going To Answer That’: Usman Khawaja Dodges Pat Cummins Question, Scales Back Media Interviews | WATCH VIDEO

LATEST NEWS

Is Cardano a Good Investment? What Analysts Are Saying Right Now

She Went to Buy Biscuits and Toffees But Never Made It Home: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Pickup Runs Her Over in Jaunpur

22-Year-Old College Student Molests Female Classmate After Spiking Her Drink With Sedatives At Mumbai Party – What Happened?

No More Long Road Journeys? Noida Metro Gets Major Expansion Boost as Centre Approves 8.44-Km Route With 5 New Stations

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Viral Video: Did The Singer Propose With A Diamond Ring In Greece? Here’s The Truth

‘Plane Will Be Hijacked at 11:10 AM’: Chilling Note Found on Air India Flight Triggers Emergency Security Alert at Kolkata Airport

Viral Video: Indonesian Kids Sit, Slide On 20-Foot Giant Python, Turn Massive Snake Into Playground Ride, Spark Safety Concerns

‘You’re Either In Or Out’: Kiara Advani Once Gave Sidharth Malhotra An Ultimatum Before He Left For Shershaah Shoot; What Happened Next Changed Their Love Story

Watch Video: Just Talk To Me Once’! Man Shoots Himself Outside Ex-Fiancée’s Home After 10-Year Relationship Ends

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays Rs 23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure

IPL 2027: Full List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Retention Deadline, Check New Teams And Salaries

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2027: Full List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Retention Deadline, Check New Teams And Salaries

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2027: Full List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Retention Deadline, Check New Teams And Salaries
IPL 2027: Full List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Retention Deadline, Check New Teams And Salaries
IPL 2027: Full List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Retention Deadline, Check New Teams And Salaries
IPL 2027: Full List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Retention Deadline, Check New Teams And Salaries
IPL 2027: Full List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Retention Deadline, Check New Teams And Salaries

QUICK LINKS