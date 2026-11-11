IPL 2027: Full List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Retention Deadline, Check New Teams And Salaries

IPL 2027 Trades: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 trade window has witnessed significant changes, with several franchises reshuffling their squads ahead of the retention deadline. Multiple high-profile players are set to represent new teams next season, with the biggest development being the exchange involving Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Hardik Pandya will move to Punjab Kings, while Arshdeep Singh will join Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster trade involving two players valued at Rs 18 crore each. The development marks a major change for both franchises as they prepare for the upcoming IPL season.

Apart from this high-profile deal, several other players have reportedly switched franchises. Rishabh Pant is set to return to Delhi Capitals, while Kuldeep Yadav will join Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have also been linked with multiple player movements.

IPL 2027: Full List Of Players Traded And Their New Teams

1. Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants to Delhi Capitals – Rs 15 crore)

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to return to Delhi Capitals after his stint with Lucknow Super Giants. Pant previously represented DC for several seasons and will reunite with his former franchise ahead of IPL 2027. His reported salary for the upcoming season is Rs 15 crore.

2. Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals to Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 13.25 crore)

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is reportedly moving from Delhi Capitals to Lucknow Super Giants. The left-arm wrist-spinner will strengthen LSG’s spin department, bringing considerable international and IPL experience to the franchise.

3. T Natarajan (Delhi Capitals to Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 5 crore)

Left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan is set for a return to Sunrisers Hyderabad after his stint with Delhi Capitals. The experienced pacer previously played for SRH and will add depth to their Indian fast-bowling options.

4. Zeeshan Ansari (Sunrisers Hyderabad to Delhi Capitals – Rs 40 lakh)

Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari is reportedly moving to Delhi Capitals from Sunrisers Hyderabad. His arrival will provide DC with another spin-bowling option as the franchise looks to strengthen its bowling combination.

5. Liam Livingstone (Sunrisers Hyderabad to Chennai Super Kings – Rs 6 crore)

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is set to join Chennai Super Kings after his association with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Known for his aggressive batting and ability to contribute with both off-spin and leg-spin, Livingstone could provide CSK with greater flexibility in their middle order.

6. Jack Edwards (Sunrisers Hyderabad to Chennai Super Kings – Rs 3 crore)

Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards is also reportedly moving to Chennai Super Kings. The youngster will get another opportunity to establish himself in the IPL after missing the previous season due to injury.

7. Khaleel Ahmed (Chennai Super Kings to Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 4.8 crore)

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed is reportedly heading to Sunrisers Hyderabad after representing Chennai Super Kings. His ability to generate movement with the new ball could strengthen SRH’s Indian pace attack.

8. Nathan Ellis (Chennai Super Kings to Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 2 crore)

Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis is also linked with a move to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The right-arm pacer is known for his variations and death-over bowling, making him a useful addition to the franchise’s bowling department.

9. Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings – Rs 18 crore)

Hardik Pandya’s move from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings is among the biggest developments ahead of IPL 2027. The Indian all-rounder will begin a new chapter with PBKS after leading Mumbai Indians for three seasons. His experience as a captain and all-rounder will be valuable for the Punjab franchise.

10. Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians – Rs 18 crore)

Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will join Mumbai Indians after spending eight seasons with Punjab Kings. He established himself as one of PBKS’ most dependable bowlers and finished his association with the franchise as its leading wicket-taker, with 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches.

IPL 2027: What To Expect From The Player Trades?

The reported player movements could significantly influence the squad combinations of several franchises ahead of IPL 2027. Mumbai Indians will strengthen their pace attack with Arshdeep Singh, while Punjab Kings will add an experienced all-rounder in Hardik Pandya.

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are also expected to have different combinations following the reported Pant-Kuldeep exchange. Meanwhile, the potential movements involving Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad could bring further changes to their bowling and all-rounder departments.