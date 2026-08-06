IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Set For Blockbuster KKR Switch After CSK Move Fails— Report

Hardik Pandya’s Indian Premier League (IPL) future has once again become a major talking point, with fresh reports suggesting that the India all-rounder could be on his way to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the next season.

Speculation over Pandya’s future has been gathering pace ever since reports claimed that he was prepared to part ways with Mumbai Indians. While neither the player nor the franchise has officially commented on the matter, several transfer rumours have surfaced in recent weeks.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were heavily linked with the 31-year-old. Reports suggested that the five-time champions were keen to acquire Pandya through the IPL’s player trading window. It was claimed that Mumbai Indians had sought Shivam Dube and promising youngster Ayush Mhatre in return for the all-rounder.

Other reports even suggested that CSK were willing to offer Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis and an additional ₹10 crore to convince Mumbai Indians to sanction the move. However, the proposed transfer reportedly failed to materialise, with no agreement reached between the two franchises.

Now, fresh reports from a sports journalist, Rohit Juglan claim that Kolkata Knight Riders have emerged as Pandya’s next destination. According per him, KKR have completed a trade for the Mumbai Indians captain and are planning to hand him the leadership role for the upcoming IPL season.

Update

HP💜 (C)

PS – sorry CSK fans — Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) August 6, 2026

While the update has generated significant buzz, there has been no official confirmation from either franchise. It also remains unclear whether the move was completed as an all-cash transaction or involved a player exchange.

A move to Kolkata would make strategic sense for KKR, who are looking to rebuild after two underwhelming campaigns under captain Ajinkya Rahane. The franchise lifted the IPL trophy in 2024 but has struggled since the departures of mentor Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer. KKR finished eighth in IPL 2025 before slipping to ninth place last season, highlighting the need for an experienced leader.

Pandya, meanwhile, has already proved his captaincy credentials. He guided Gujarat Titans to back-to-back IPL finals, including a title-winning campaign, before returning to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024 through a high-profile cash trade.

Mumbai handed him the captaincy by replacing Rohit Sharma, a decision that divided fans and attracted widespread criticism. The team’s inconsistent performances only intensified the scrutiny surrounding Pandya’s leadership.

Reports have also suggested that the Indian all-rounder has been mentally drained following the intense criticism and was considering a fresh start elsewhere.

For now, however, the reported move to KKR remains speculative, with fans awaiting an official announcement from the franchises before drawing any conclusions.