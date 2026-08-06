LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Set For Blockbuster KKR Switch After CSK Move Fails— Report

IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Set For Blockbuster KKR Switch After CSK Move Fails— Report

Hardik Pandya is reportedly set to join Kolkata Knight Riders through an IPL trade, with reports claiming KKR could also appoint the India star as captain.

IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Set for KKR Switch After CSK Move Fails- Report. Photo X
IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Set for KKR Switch After CSK Move Fails- Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 18:01 IST

Hardik Pandya’s Indian Premier League (IPL) future has once again become a major talking point, with fresh reports suggesting that the India all-rounder could be on his way to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the next season.

Speculation over Pandya’s future has been gathering pace ever since reports claimed that he was prepared to part ways with Mumbai Indians. While neither the player nor the franchise has officially commented on the matter, several transfer rumours have surfaced in recent weeks.

You Might Be Interested In

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were heavily linked with the 31-year-old. Reports suggested that the five-time champions were keen to acquire Pandya through the IPL’s player trading window. It was claimed that Mumbai Indians had sought Shivam Dube and promising youngster Ayush Mhatre in return for the all-rounder.

Other reports even suggested that CSK were willing to offer Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis and an additional ₹10 crore to convince Mumbai Indians to sanction the move. However, the proposed transfer reportedly failed to materialise, with no agreement reached between the two franchises.

Now, fresh reports from a sports journalist, Rohit Juglan claim that Kolkata Knight Riders have emerged as Pandya’s next destination. According per him, KKR have completed a trade for the Mumbai Indians captain and are planning to hand him the leadership role for the upcoming IPL season.

While the update has generated significant buzz, there has been no official confirmation from either franchise. It also remains unclear whether the move was completed as an all-cash transaction or involved a player exchange.

A move to Kolkata would make strategic sense for KKR, who are looking to rebuild after two underwhelming campaigns under captain Ajinkya Rahane. The franchise lifted the IPL trophy in 2024 but has struggled since the departures of mentor Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer. KKR finished eighth in IPL 2025 before slipping to ninth place last season, highlighting the need for an experienced leader.

Pandya, meanwhile, has already proved his captaincy credentials. He guided Gujarat Titans to back-to-back IPL finals, including a title-winning campaign, before returning to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024 through a high-profile cash trade.

Mumbai handed him the captaincy by replacing Rohit Sharma, a decision that divided fans and attracted widespread criticism. The team’s inconsistent performances only intensified the scrutiny surrounding Pandya’s leadership.

Reports have also suggested that the Indian all-rounder has been mentally drained following the intense criticism and was considering a fresh start elsewhere.

For now, however, the reported move to KKR remains speculative, with fans awaiting an official announcement from the franchises before drawing any conclusions.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Set For Blockbuster KKR Switch After CSK Move Fails— Report
Tags: Ajinkya Rahanecsk hardik pandyadewald brevishardik pandyahardik pandya kkrHardik Pandya Mumbai Indianshardik pandya tradeindian premier leagueIPL 2027IPL newsIPL trade newskkr captainKolkata Knight RidersMumbai Indiansshivam dube

RELATED News

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Caribbean Premier League 2026: CPL T20 Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need to Know

Who Won The Allan Border Medal 2026? Australia Opener Becomes Fifth Player to Achieve Rare Consecutive Feat

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Venues, Live Streaming Details, Format And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real-Life Hero Behind Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar

Why Are Cold Drinks Banned In Parliament? The 2003 Report That Sparked The Decision

IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Set For Blockbuster KKR Switch After CSK Move Fails— Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Set For Blockbuster KKR Switch After CSK Move Fails— Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Set For Blockbuster KKR Switch After CSK Move Fails— Report
IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Set For Blockbuster KKR Switch After CSK Move Fails— Report
IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Set For Blockbuster KKR Switch After CSK Move Fails— Report
IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Set For Blockbuster KKR Switch After CSK Move Fails— Report

QUICK LINKS