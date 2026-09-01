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Home > Sports News > IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya to Be Traded or Retained? Latest Report Reveals Mumbai Indians’ Big Decision After Forgettable 2026 Season

IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya to Be Traded or Retained? Latest Report Reveals Mumbai Indians’ Big Decision After Forgettable 2026 Season

With Hardik Pandya enduring a poor IPL 2026 season both as captain and player, rumours have heavily surrounded over whether or not he will continue to play for the Mumbai Indians or be traded.

IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya To Be Traded Or Not? Report Makes Big Claim After Mumbai Indians Captain's Forgettable 2026 Season. Photo ANI
IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya To Be Traded Or Not? Report Makes Big Claim After Mumbai Indians Captain's Forgettable 2026 Season. Photo ANI

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-01 17:25 IST

IPL 2027: With Hardik Pandya enduring a poor IPL 2026 season both as captain and player, rumours have heavily surrounded over whether or not he will continue to play for the Mumbai Indians or be traded. According to earlier reports, a host of franchises had been interested in him but another development has now emerged, claiming that Pandya could stay with the Mumbai Indians itself in IPL 2027.

IPL 2027: Will Hardik Pandya be traded from the Mumbai Indians to any other franchise?

According to a latest report by The Times of India, a dialogue for trade took place with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but a lack of tradeable asset meant the Mumbai Indians were not interested. While Cameron Green’s name was on the table, the Aussie all-rounder has a heavy international workload next year, due to which he could cease to be part of the lucrative tournament. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could take action but only after their new head coach is finalised after Stephen Fleming’s departure. A source, as quoted by TOI, stated:

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“Don’t be surprised if he [Hardik Pandya] is not traded at all. Discussions have also happened with the player along these lines. For a trade to happen, multiple things need to fall into place. So it’s not that straightforward.”

The Baroda-born all-rounder failed to inspire the team both with the bat and ball, managing only 206 runs in 10 matches and taking four wickets at 64.75 apiece. But the five-time champions are keen to retain Pandya as a player, if not as the skipper.

Additionally, the source also reported that Suryakumar Yadav is likely to stay with the Mumbai Indians and claimed the below:

“Yes, he didn’t have a good season last year, but what about the ones before that? MI will not discard a player based on one season, and that’s not how they operate. They take pride in the ‘One Family’ tag and swear by it.”

IPL 2027: Will Mumbai Indians re-appoint Rohit Sharma as captain

The report further states that Rohit Sharma is in the mix to be appointed skipper again, while Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah are also in the mix. Nevertheless, Bumrah is highly unlikely to get the captaincy responsibilities, given his tryst with injuries.

While Rohit’s record is outstanding as captain, headlined by five title victories since 2013, Tilak could be the first choice due to his age.

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IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya to Be Traded or Retained? Latest Report Reveals Mumbai Indians’ Big Decision After Forgettable 2026 Season
Tags: hardik pandyaindian premier leagueiplIPL 2027Mumbai Indians

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IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya to Be Traded or Retained? Latest Report Reveals Mumbai Indians’ Big Decision After Forgettable 2026 Season

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IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya to Be Traded or Retained? Latest Report Reveals Mumbai Indians’ Big Decision After Forgettable 2026 Season
IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya to Be Traded or Retained? Latest Report Reveals Mumbai Indians’ Big Decision After Forgettable 2026 Season
IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya to Be Traded or Retained? Latest Report Reveals Mumbai Indians’ Big Decision After Forgettable 2026 Season
IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya to Be Traded or Retained? Latest Report Reveals Mumbai Indians’ Big Decision After Forgettable 2026 Season

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