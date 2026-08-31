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Home > Sports News > IPL 2027: Impact Player Rule in Trouble? BCCI Makes Big Move After Controversial 2026 Season | Report

IPL 2027: Impact Player Rule in Trouble? BCCI Makes Big Move After Controversial 2026 Season | Report

The BCCI has sought feedback from IPL franchises on the Impact Player rule ahead of IPL 2027, reopening the debate around its future. With the rule facing criticism for favouring batters and contributing to high-scoring matches, major changes could be on the table ahead of the next season.

BCCI is in discussions with teams on the future of the Impact Player rule in the IPL.
BCCI is in discussions with teams on the future of the Impact Player rule in the IPL.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 16:01 IST

The Impact Player rule at the Indian Premier League (IPL) is once again among the headlines. Reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are having discussions with the IPL teams to remove the controversial rule. Since its introduction, the Impact Player rule has divided opinions with many fans and experts suggesting that it favous batters in a format where bowlers already find it hard to make an impact. 

After IPL 2026, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia had talked about how the BCCI would review the rule. 

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Impact Player Rule’s Future up For Discussions

The crucial Impact Player rule is largely to be determined, with franchisees asked to submit their opinions by Monday, August 31. This is also in response to an overall franchise feedback on cricketing matters exercise where the BCCI has more specifically wanted votes about the PMOA umpiring practice sessions and general pitch and ground situation.

This particular rule has been the center of attention in the last couple of seasons in the IPL in particular after the 2026 season, which saw a huge increase in the totals of 200 plus and also re-fresh debate over the extent of bat and ball.

It was also known that the Impact Player rule was going to stay for another season, as the board said it would continue, even if in the former meeting a handful of captains had disagreed.

BCCI Seeks Feedback From IPL Teams on Impact Player Rule

Now that another season has passed, the most recent batting feedback might provide a clearer understanding of how franchises responded to the rule.

The board has requested the teams to have a discussion about the issues in the list with their respective cricket operations departments and send consolidated feedback by 31 st of August.

That will enable the BCCI to gather the responses and determine if any modifications are needed ahead of IPL 2027. At the moment, the Impact Player rule is staying, but the franchises’ reactions will decide whether it will be kept in the same form for the next edition of the IPL.

Also Read: ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Set to Sack Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test Coach? Mike Hesson in Line to Join Babar Azam’s Side | Report

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IPL 2027: Impact Player Rule in Trouble? BCCI Makes Big Move After Controversial 2026 Season | Report
Tags: bccidevajit-saikiaIPL 2027

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IPL 2027: Impact Player Rule in Trouble? BCCI Makes Big Move After Controversial 2026 Season | Report
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