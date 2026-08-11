IPL 2027: Is Brendon McCullum Set to Replace Stephen Fleming as CSK Coach? Chennai Super Kings Post Fuels Rumours

IPL 2027: With the release and retention deadline alongside the IPL Auction 2027 deadline nearing, there is major focus on the player transfers. At the same time, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have equally captured the attention due to the departure of Stephen Fleming as the head coach after ushering the Yellow Army to title glory on five occasions. As a result, Brendon McCullum has suddenly jumped into the mix for the role of the coach, especially due to CSK’s recent post on their social media.

IPL 2027: Is Brendon McCullum replacing Stephen Fleming as Chennai Super Kings’ head coach?

The trivia post from CSK’s X account has massively sparked buzz among social media about whether McCullum is replacing Fleming as the head coach. The trivia post by the franchise contained a scorecard during the former New Zealand’s captain stint with the Super Kings when he made a 100 off 56 deliveries, With his name cancelled out, the fans were asked to guess the ex-CSK star. The comments on that post instantly sent the guesses flooding over McCullum being the next CSK coach.

Leo is just bored!

Remember, not everything needs decoding👀#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/3MYcuOVeLF — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 11, 2026

However, the catch is that the 44-year-old is already England’s white-ball coach and is likely to remain in the role until the 2027 World Cup. Hence, McCullum will likely have to quit the role to accept the post of CSK’s head coach. The former keeper-batter had featured for the five-time champions for two seasons, aggregating 968 runs in 33 games alongside a strike rate of 136.53.

IPL 2027: How did Chennai Super Kings perform in the 2026 edition?

Meanwhile, the Super Kings had another forgettable outing in IPL 2026, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the third consecutive season. While they had plenty of positives in Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj and Craig Overton, their collective performance was a complete failure. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s failure to take the Yellow Army even to the playoffs has also come under the spotlight and the coach could opt for a change in leadership.

The Super Kings also seem to be in the mix to trade Hardik Pandya from the Mumbai Indians but multiple franchises are reportedly in race for that. The big question also revolves around whether or not MS Dhoni will return to play in IPL 2027 after missing the entire last season due to various reasons.