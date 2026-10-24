IPL 2027: Kieron Pollard Replaces Mahela Jayawardene As Mumbai Indians’ Head Coach

IPL 2027: After parting ways with Mahela Jayawardene as the head coach of the Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions have elevated Kieron Pollard in the role ahead of IPL 2027. One of the biggest match-winners in Mumbai Indians’ history, the former West Indian all-rounder started his coaching role in the IPL by becoming the batting coach of the franchise.

IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians set to be Kieron Pollard’s second assignment as head coach

The head coach’s role for the decorated IPL franchise will be the second assignment for the Trinidadian as the head coach. In January 2026, he was appointed in an identical role for Mumbai Indians’ sister franchise MI London, which is part of The Hundred. Pollard’s playing career in the IPL entailed from 2010 to 2022, plying his trade only for the Mumbai Indians and playing critical roles in all their title wins – 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. The 39-year-old’s 3915 runs in 211 games is still the third-highest for the franchise behind Rohit Sharma (6432) and Suryakumar Yadav (4020). Pollard also bagged 79 scalps, while the West Indian’s 113 catches are the most for the Mumbai Indians. Reacting to the appointment, Pollard thanked Mrs. Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and the entire MI family for trusting him and hopes to bring more glory for them. He said, as quoted by the official website:

“It is a honour to take on the role of Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me. Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold. I am grateful to Mrs. Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and the entire MI family for their trust in me. I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff, building on the team’s legacy, helping our talent grow and giving the Paltan many more reasons to celebrate.”

Mumbai Indians’ forgettable campaign in IPL 2026

Despite having a strong squad in IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians’ performance in the season was in sharp contrast to the expectations on them. The five-time champions, captained by Hardik Pandya, finished at 9th, managing only four wins out of 14.

As a result, they could see a captaincy change and some sweeping changes to the squad ahead of IPL 2027.