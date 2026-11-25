IPL 2027 Mini-Auction: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has registered for the IPL 2027 mini-auction, while 12 Bangladesh cricketers have also entered the initial auction register shared with franchises on Tuesday evening. However, two prominent names from Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan, are missing from the list. Stokes, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, has set his base price at INR 2 crore for the auction scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16. The initial register features 1,220 players, although the list will be shortlisted further. Here are the key details about the IPL 2027 auction register, Bangladesh players, available slots and remaining purses.

Ben Stokes’ IPL Record

Stokes could emerge as one of the biggest attractions at the mini-auction, particularly for franchises looking for an experienced all-rounder or a potential captaincy option. The 35-year-old has represented Rising Pune Supergiant, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Across 45 matches in five seasons, he has scored 935 runs and picked up 28 wickets. His previous IPL appearances came in 2017, 2018-21 and 2023.

Which Bangladesh Players Have Registered For IPL 2027 Auction?

A total of 12 Bangladesh cricketers have registered for the IPL 2027 mini-auction. The names include Hasan Mahmud, Parvez Hossain Emon, Ripon Mondol, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Md Rubel and Taskin Ahmed.

However, experienced Bangladesh players Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan are not part of the initial register. Mustafizur’s absence comes amid last year’s controversy, when Kolkata Knight Riders were instructed by the BCCI to release the fast bowler despite having bought him for INR 9.2 crore at the previous mini-auction.

How Many Players Have Registered For IPL 2027 Mini-Auction?

The initial auction register contains 1,220 players, comprising 939 Indians and 281 overseas cricketers. A maximum of 66 slots are available across the 10 franchises, including 25 places for overseas players. The detailed register includes 14 capped Indian players, 170 capped internationals, 42 players from Associate nations, 127 uncapped Indians who featured in previous IPL seasons, 798 other uncapped Indians and 69 uncapped overseas players.

Which Capped Indian Players Are In The IPL 2027 Auction Register?

Several experienced Indian cricketers have also registered for the mini-auction. The list includes Akash Deep (base price INR 1 crore), Avesh Khan (INR 2 crore), Deepak Chahar (INR 2 crore), Deepak Hooda (INR 75 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (INR 1 crore), Karun Nair (INR 75 lakh), Kuldeep Sen (INR 75 lakh), Mayank Agarwal (INR 75 lakh), Rahul Tripathi (INR 75 lakh), Saransh Jain (INR 75 lakh), Shivam Mavi (INR 75 lakh), Tushar Deshpande (INR 1 crore), Umesh Yadav (INR 1 crore) and Umran Malik (INR 75 lakh).

IPL 2027 Auction: Remaining Purse And Available Slots For All Teams

Lucknow Super Giants have the highest remaining purse at INR 47.45 crore, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders with INR 41.65 crore and Delhi Capitals with INR 39.5 crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad have INR 40.15 crore available, while Mumbai Indians have INR 33.6 crore and Chennai Super Kings have INR 28.05 crore. Rajasthan Royals have INR 27.05 crore, Punjab Kings INR 18.6 crore and Royal Challengers Bengaluru INR 14.15 crore. Gujarat Titans have the lowest remaining purse at INR 8.75 crore.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have nine slots each to fill, the most among the franchises. Kolkata Knight Riders have eight available slots, while Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad have seven each. Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have six slots apiece, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have five and Gujarat Titans have three.

What Is The Deadline For IPL 2027 Auction Player Requests?

The BCCI has asked franchises to submit requests for any additional players missing from the initial register by Friday (Nov 27), 5:00 PM IST. These names will be considered for inclusion in the final auction list. Teams must then submit their preferred list of players from the register by Tuesday (Dec 1), ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction on December 16 in Goa.