IPL 2027 Mini-Auction Returns to India After Franchises Raise Concerns Over Overseas Logistics | Report

IPL 2027 Mini-Auction: The IPL 2027 mini-auction is set to be held in India, according to a media report, marking a return to the country after the event was staged overseas in recent years. The decision was among the key takeaways from the IPL Governing Council meeting held on Tuesday (Sep 15).

IPL 2027 Auction To Be Held In India

The BCCI has decided to hold the IPL 2027 mini-auction in India after recent editions of the event were hosted overseas. The auction was last held in India in 2023 in Kochi before Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi hosted the subsequent editions. According to latest report by Cricbuzz, the auctions will return after a three-year gap in India.

Why Is IPL 2027 Mini-Auction Returning To India?

The decision comes after IPL franchises expressed reservations over the logistical and operational challenges involved in taking their delegations overseas for a mini-auction. The BCCI members are believed to have considered the franchises’ views during last year’s auction in Abu Dhabi and subsequently decided to explore an Indian city for the 2027 event.

When And Where Will IPL 2027 Auction Be Held?

The exact venue for the IPL 2027 mini-auction has not yet been finalised. The IPL Governing Council will select the city based on the availability of suitable accommodation for the franchises and their delegations.

IPL Auction Venue To Depend On Hotel Availability

The BCCI is expected to consider the wedding season in India, which runs from October to December, while finalising the venue. The availability of five-star hotels will be an important factor, with the BCCI requiring more than 100 rooms for a couple of nights for the auction.

Will IPL Mega Auction Be Held Overseas?

While the IPL 2027 auction will be a mini-auction and is set to take place in India, the mega auction next year could once again be held overseas, according to the report. The BCCI’s decision on the location of the mega auction will be taken separately.