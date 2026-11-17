IPL 2027 Retention LIVE Updates: Will Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retain MS Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction? That remains one of the biggest questions as all 10 franchises prepare to announce their retained and released players before the deadline. With the retention deadline set for Tuesday, November 17, teams are working on their final squad combinations and making crucial decisions ahead of the auction. Several high-profile players have already switched franchises through the trade window, adding to the excitement among cricket fans. Here are all the latest updates on IPL 2027 retentions, player trades, CSK’s plans, Dhoni’s future and the mini-auction.

IPL 2027 Retention: Latest Updates

All 10 IPL franchises are preparing to finalise their retained and released players ahead of the November 17 deadline. The BCCI initially set November 15 as the deadline, but extended it by two days because of its clash with India’s fifth ODI against New Zealand.

The biggest talking point remains MS Dhoni’s future with Chennai Super Kings. The former CSK captain’s participation in IPL 2027 has not been officially confirmed, and fans are waiting to know whether he will continue as a player for another season or take up a different role with the franchise.

Meanwhile, the trade window has already witnessed significant activity, with eight players changing franchises through three completed trades. Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav are among the prominent names involved in the transfer activity.

Will CSK Retain MS Dhoni for IPL 2027?

MS Dhoni’s future is expected to be one of the biggest talking points ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter has been associated with Chennai Super Kings since the inaugural season and has led the franchise to five IPL titles.

However, there is still uncertainty over whether Dhoni will continue playing in IPL 2027. Neither the player nor the franchise has officially confirmed his plans as of Saturday (Nov 14). CSK fans will be hoping to see the veteran return for another season, but the final decision remains awaited.

IPL 2027 Mini-Auction: Date and Venue

The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on Wednesday, December 16, 2026. All 10 franchises will look to strengthen their squads after announcing their retained and released players. Teams will have an opportunity to address weaknesses and add quality players before the new season.

IPL 2027 Retention and Release: Date and Time Details

Retention Deadline: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Expected Start Time: 5:00 PM IST (official show timing not confirmed)

5:00 PM IST (official show timing not confirmed) Participating Teams: 10 franchises

10 franchises TV Channel: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live Streaming: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Mini-Auction Date: Wednesday, December 16, 2026

Wednesday, December 16, 2026 Auction Venue: Goa

Where to Watch IPL 2027 Retention Show Live on TV in India?

Indian cricket fans can watch the IPL 2027 retention and release programme live on the Star Sports Network. All 10 franchises are expected to announce their retained and released players ahead of the mini-auction. The programme is expected to begin at around 5:00 PM IST, although the official start time is yet to be confirmed.

How to Watch IPL 2027 Retention LIVE Streaming in India?

Fans who prefer watching the IPL 2027 retention and release programme online can tune in to the JioHotstar app and website. The platform will provide live coverage of the programme, allowing viewers to follow the major retention and release announcements.

Where to Watch IPL 2027 Retention Show Outside India?

The international broadcasting and live streaming details for the IPL 2027 retention programme have not been officially announced yet. Fans outside India can follow the official IPL and franchise social media accounts for the latest updates on retained and released players.

IPL 2027 Mini-Auction: Important Dates

November 17, 2026: Retention and release deadline for all 10 franchises.

Retention and release deadline for all 10 franchises. November 23, 2026: Player registration window closes.

Player registration window closes. December 1, 2026: Franchises submit their final lists of preferred auction targets.

Franchises submit their final lists of preferred auction targets. December 3, 2026: Final auction register, including player sets, is scheduled to be released.

Final auction register, including player sets, is scheduled to be released. December 16, 2026: IPL 2027 mini-auction in Goa.