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Home > Sports News > IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Likely to Return as Mumbai Indians Captain With Hardik Pandya Likely to Leave Five-Time Champions – Report

IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Likely to Return as Mumbai Indians Captain With Hardik Pandya Likely to Leave Five-Time Champions – Report

IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma could return as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027, with the franchise's management reportedly considering reinstating the five-time title-winning skipper. The development could mark another major change in Mumbai's leadership plans after Hardik Pandya took over the role ahead of the 2024 season. Rohit led the franchise to IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, but Mumbai have not won the tournament since their last championship in 2020. With reports also linking Hardik to a possible exit, the franchise could be preparing for a significant squad reshuffle ahead of the next season.

IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Set to Return as Mumbai Indians Captain With Hardik Pandya Likely to Leave Five-Time Champions - Report
IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Set to Return as Mumbai Indians Captain With Hardik Pandya Likely to Leave Five-Time Champions - Report

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 20:20 IST

IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma could return as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027, with the franchise’s management reportedly considering reinstating the five-time title-winning skipper. The development could mark another major change in Mumbai’s leadership plans after Hardik Pandya took over the role ahead of the 2024 season. Rohit led the franchise to IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, but Mumbai have not won the tournament since their last championship in 2020. With reports also linking Hardik to a possible exit, the franchise could be preparing for a significant squad reshuffle ahead of the next season.

Why Could Rohit Sharma Return as Mumbai Indians Captain for IPL 2027?

Rohit Sharma remains Mumbai Indians’ most successful captain, having guided the franchise to all five of its IPL championships. However, the team handed the leadership to Hardik Pandya before the 2024 campaign after bringing the all-rounder back from Gujarat Titans.

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The decision attracted considerable attention, and Mumbai endured a disappointing first season under Hardik, finishing at the bottom of the standings in 2024. Although they returned to the playoffs in 2025, the franchise have continued their search for another IPL title.

According to the report, Mumbai’s management could now favour a return to Rohit as they look to bring stability to the team. While Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have also been considered potential leadership options, Rohit’s record and experience could make him a strong candidate to take charge again.

What Happens to Hardik Pandya if Rohit Sharma Returns?

A possible return for Rohit could leave Hardik Pandya’s future at Mumbai Indians uncertain. Reports have linked the all-rounder with a move away from the five-time champions, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals among the franchises mentioned as possible destinations.

Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals have reportedly explored the possibility of a deal involving Hardik, although discussions have not resulted in a confirmed agreement. Any potential trade would depend on both franchises reaching mutually acceptable terms, including the players involved in the exchange.

There has been no official confirmation that Hardik will leave Mumbai Indians or that a trade has been finalised. The franchise’s final decision will depend on its leadership plans, squad requirements and negotiations with any interested team.

Could Yashasvi Jaiswal Join Mumbai Indians in a Hardik Pandya Trade?

Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as a possible name in discussions surrounding a potential trade between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed opener could provide Mumbai with a younger Indian batting option and strengthen their top order for the coming seasons.

With Rohit approaching 40, adding a younger opener could also help Mumbai prepare for a longer-term transition. If the veteran eventually decides to step away from the IPL, a player such as Jaiswal could offer continuity at the top of the order.

However, Jaiswal’s possible arrival remains speculative. No deal involving Hardik and Jaiswal has been officially confirmed, and any trade would require agreement between the two franchises.

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IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Likely to Return as Mumbai Indians Captain With Hardik Pandya Likely to Leave Five-Time Champions – Report
Tags: IPL 2027

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IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Likely to Return as Mumbai Indians Captain With Hardik Pandya Likely to Leave Five-Time Champions – Report

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IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Likely to Return as Mumbai Indians Captain With Hardik Pandya Likely to Leave Five-Time Champions – Report
IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Likely to Return as Mumbai Indians Captain With Hardik Pandya Likely to Leave Five-Time Champions – Report
IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Likely to Return as Mumbai Indians Captain With Hardik Pandya Likely to Leave Five-Time Champions – Report
IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Likely to Return as Mumbai Indians Captain With Hardik Pandya Likely to Leave Five-Time Champions – Report
IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Likely to Return as Mumbai Indians Captain With Hardik Pandya Likely to Leave Five-Time Champions – Report

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