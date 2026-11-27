IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma has been reappointed as the captain of Mumbai Indians for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with the franchise confirming the leadership change on Friday (Nov 27). The 39-year-old returns to the role three seasons after being replaced by Hardik Pandya ahead of the 2024 campaign. Hardik’s departure comes two weeks after Mumbai Indians traded him to Punjab Kings in exchange for left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh. Rohit, who led Mumbai to five IPL titles, will now take charge of the franchise once again as it prepares for the 20th season of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma Reacts After Returning As Mumbai Indians Captain

Rohit expressed his excitement about leading Mumbai Indians again and said the franchise has always held a special place in his career. He also credited the discussions with the team’s management and owners for giving him confidence ahead of the upcoming season.

“Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have always taken great pride in,” Rohit said after his reappointment.

“The conversations with Nita Bhabhi and Akash about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve. I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game,” he added.

Rohit Sharma Returns To Mumbai Indians Captaincy After Three Seasons

Rohit took over the Mumbai Indians captaincy from Ricky Ponting midway through the 2013 IPL season and immediately made an impact by guiding the franchise to its maiden league title. Mumbai defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final at Eden Gardens before adding the Champions League T20 trophy later that year.

Under Rohit’s leadership, Mumbai Indians went on to win four more IPL titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. His five championships put him alongside MS Dhoni as one of only two captains to have won the IPL title five times.

Mumbai Indians also maintained an impressive record in finals under Rohit, never losing a title clash during his captaincy. Two of their victories were particularly narrow, with the franchise beating Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in the 2017 final and Chennai Super Kings by the same margin in 2019, with both matches taking place in Hyderabad.

Rohit Sharma’s Leadership Legacy At Mumbai Indians

One of Rohit’s most memorable achievements came in the 2015 season, when Mumbai Indians recovered from a difficult start to win the championship. The team had suffered five defeats in its first six matches but turned its campaign around to lift the trophy.

That remarkable comeback became a defining feature of Mumbai Indians during Rohit’s tenure, with the franchise consistently finding ways to remain competitive. His leadership helped establish Mumbai as one of the most successful teams in IPL history.

After being replaced by Hardik Pandya ahead of the 2024 season, Rohit continued to be part of the Mumbai Indians squad. With Hardik now traded to Punjab Kings and Rohit back in charge, the five-time champions will look to build on their successful history as they prepare for IPL 2027.