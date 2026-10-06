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Home > Sports News > IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Confirmed As Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach, Replaces Hemang Badani

IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Confirmed As Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach, Replaces Hemang Badani

Delhi Capitals have officially unveiled Indian legend Sourav Ganguly as their head coach ahead of the 2027 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It will be the first stint for Ganguly as the head coach of any IPL franchise as the appointment was unveiled on October 6, Tuesday.

IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Confirmed As Delhi Capitals' Head Coach, Replaces Hemang Badani. (Image Credits: X)
IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Confirmed As Delhi Capitals' Head Coach, Replaces Hemang Badani. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 13:52 IST

IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals have officially unveiled Indian legend Sourav Ganguly as their head coach ahead of the 2027 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It will be the first stint for Ganguly as the head coach of any IPL franchise as the appointment was unveiled on October 6, Tuesday.

IPL 2027: Who has Sourav Ganguly replaced in the role?

Fondly known as the ‘Prince of Kolkata’, the 54-year-old has replaced Hemang Badani as the head coach, with the Capitals failing to reach even the playoffs under his stint in IPL 2026. Ganguly has previously worked as the mentor of the Capitals when Ricky Ponting was the head coach and serves as the head coach of the Pretoria Capitals in SA20. He notably guided them to the final of the tournament in SA20 2026 as they suffered a heartbreaking loss to the SunRisers Eastern Cape. Parth Jindal, the chairman and co-owner of the franchise, claimed that they are confident that Ganguly’s guidance will prepare the players the best manner to challenge for the IPL title. Jindal stated, as quoted by the official website:

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Dada is and has always been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals family. I am incredibly proud and honoured to announce that one of the greatest Indian captains and administrators is now stepping into coaching by taking over as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals. I am excited to see him take on this role and I’m sure that under his guidance and visionary leadership Delhi Capitals will be best prepared to challenge for the IPL title. I cannot wait for all our players and staff to learn from Dada and am looking forward to seeing DC in action at the earliest.”

“We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket” – Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly reacted to the development by stating that the franchise is quite close to his heart and is keen to get started with the squad, stating:

“I am looking forward to take on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years. I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past. I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team.”

The Capitals’ best performance in IPL history has been to reach the final in 2020.

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IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Confirmed As Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach, Replaces Hemang Badani
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IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Confirmed As Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach, Replaces Hemang Badani

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IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Confirmed As Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach, Replaces Hemang Badani
IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Confirmed As Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach, Replaces Hemang Badani
IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Confirmed As Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach, Replaces Hemang Badani
IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Confirmed As Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach, Replaces Hemang Badani
IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Confirmed As Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach, Replaces Hemang Badani

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