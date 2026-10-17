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Home > Sports News > IPL 2027: Sri Lanka Legend Joins Sourav Ganguly And Yuvraj Singh In Delhi Capitals’ Backroom Staff

IPL 2027: Sri Lanka Legend Joins Sourav Ganguly And Yuvraj Singh In Delhi Capitals’ Backroom Staff

After appointing Sourav Ganguly as the head coach, Yuvraj Singh as the batting and assistant coach, the Delhi Capitals has added another key member to their backroom staff ahead of IPL 2027.

IPL 2027: Sri Lanka Legend Joins Sourav Ganguly And Yuvraj Singh In Delhi Capitals' Backroom Staff. (Image Credits: X)
IPL 2027: Sri Lanka Legend Joins Sourav Ganguly And Yuvraj Singh In Delhi Capitals' Backroom Staff. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 10:07 IST

IPL 2027: After appointing Sourav Ganguly as the head coach, Yuvraj Singh as the batting and assistant coach, the Delhi Capitals has added another key member to their backroom staff ahead of IPL 2027. Sri Lankan legend Chaminda Vaas has been unveiled as the bowling coach of the franchise on October 17, Saturday.

IPL 2027: How many matches has Chaminda Vaas played in his IPL history?

The former Sri Lankan seamer played only for the Deccan Chargers in his IPL career, featuring in the first three seasons. In 13 games, he claimed 18 scalps, averaging 19.72 and was part of the 2009 squad that lifted the title after beating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the decider.

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In international cricket, the 52-year-old finished with 761 wickets, out of which 400 came in 322 ODI appearances. He was also part of Sri Lanka’s squad that achieved title success in the 1996 World Cup by defeating Australia in the final in Lahore.

IPL 2027: How did the Delhi Capitals perform in the previous season?

Meanwhile, the Capitals had another torrid season earlier this year, missing out on a playoffs spot after finishing sixth in the points table with seven wins and as many defeats in 14 games. With the likes of Ganguly, Yuvraj and Vaas in the backroom staff, the Capitals would hope for a turnaround and their first IPL title in history. With Axar Patel failing to take the team even to the playoffs in his two years as captain, the franchise could also go for a change in the role.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad: Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

Duckett had pulled out of the tournament before the tournament; hence, he is likely to face a ban for two years from the tournament. The auction for IPL 2027 will take place in Goa in December.

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IPL 2027: Sri Lanka Legend Joins Sourav Ganguly And Yuvraj Singh In Delhi Capitals’ Backroom Staff
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IPL 2027: Sri Lanka Legend Joins Sourav Ganguly And Yuvraj Singh In Delhi Capitals’ Backroom Staff

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IPL 2027: Sri Lanka Legend Joins Sourav Ganguly And Yuvraj Singh In Delhi Capitals’ Backroom Staff
IPL 2027: Sri Lanka Legend Joins Sourav Ganguly And Yuvraj Singh In Delhi Capitals’ Backroom Staff
IPL 2027: Sri Lanka Legend Joins Sourav Ganguly And Yuvraj Singh In Delhi Capitals’ Backroom Staff
IPL 2027: Sri Lanka Legend Joins Sourav Ganguly And Yuvraj Singh In Delhi Capitals’ Backroom Staff
IPL 2027: Sri Lanka Legend Joins Sourav Ganguly And Yuvraj Singh In Delhi Capitals’ Backroom Staff

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