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Home > Sports News > IPL 2027 Trade News: T Natarajan Moves Back to SRH in Return For Uncapped Indian Spinner From DC — Rs 5.75 Crore Pay Cut Explained

IPL 2027 Trade News: T Natarajan Moves Back to SRH in Return For Uncapped Indian Spinner From DC — Rs 5.75 Crore Pay Cut Explained

IPL 2027 trade news: T Natarajan returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Delhi Capitals (DC) in exchange for uncapped Indian spinner Zeeshan Ansari. The reported ₹5.75 crore pay cut follows Natarajan’s expensive IPL 2025 auction purchase and disappointing 2026 bowling statistics.

T Natarajan has been traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad from Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: ANI
T Natarajan has been traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad from Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 18:00 IST

IPL 2027 Trade News: The trade involving T Natarajan, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) has drawn attention ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The move would see the left-arm Indian pacer return to Hyderabad, with uncapped Indian spinner, Zeeshan Ansari reportedly heading in the opposite direction.

T Natarajan Returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead of IPL 2027

Based on the media release by IPL on October 14 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have completed a trade involving T Natarajan and Zeeshan Ansari. The experienced left-arm pacer returns to SRH after spending a couple of seasons with Delhi, while the uncapped Indian leg-spinner moves to the Capitals.

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Natarajan had previously become a key member of Hyderabad’s bowling line-up, in particular with his skill of bowling the yorkers at the death over. His comeback could add another seasoned Indian pace option in SRH’s ranks as they gear up for the 2027 season.

Meanwhile, Ansari will get an opportunity to hone his skills in another environment. The uncapped spinner joins Delhi’s contingent of domestic bowlers as the franchise evaluate their squad ahead of next season.

Why T Natarajan Took a ₹5.75 Crore Pay Cut?

The monetary report of the trade itself is of notice. Natarajan was purchased using the Delhi Capitals for an enormous sum of 10.75 crore on the IPL 2025 mega auction, earlier than being retained within the squad for the 2026 season. If the reported report is correct, Natarajan would return to SRH for a paltry sum of 5 crore.

The difference between the two amounts is 5.75 crore, indicating a decrease of about 53.5% from his earlier price. Natarajan’s recent IPL statistics help explain this shift. In the 2026 season, he took five wickets in 10 matches, with an economy rate of 11.18 runs per over. These figures fell short of the expectations for a specialist death bowler.

For SRH, Natarajan’s familiarity with the franchise and experience in high-pressure situations could strengthen the pace attack. Delhi, meanwhile, gains an uncapped spinner in Ansari after Kuldeep Yadav’s trade to LSG.

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IPL 2027 Trade News: T Natarajan Moves Back to SRH in Return For Uncapped Indian Spinner From DC — Rs 5.75 Crore Pay Cut Explained
Tags: Delhi CapitalsIPL 2027SRHSunrisers HyderabadT Natarajan

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IPL 2027 Trade News: T Natarajan Moves Back to SRH in Return For Uncapped Indian Spinner From DC — Rs 5.75 Crore Pay Cut Explained

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IPL 2027 Trade News: T Natarajan Moves Back to SRH in Return For Uncapped Indian Spinner From DC — Rs 5.75 Crore Pay Cut Explained
IPL 2027 Trade News: T Natarajan Moves Back to SRH in Return For Uncapped Indian Spinner From DC — Rs 5.75 Crore Pay Cut Explained
IPL 2027 Trade News: T Natarajan Moves Back to SRH in Return For Uncapped Indian Spinner From DC — Rs 5.75 Crore Pay Cut Explained
IPL 2027 Trade News: T Natarajan Moves Back to SRH in Return For Uncapped Indian Spinner From DC — Rs 5.75 Crore Pay Cut Explained
IPL 2027 Trade News: T Natarajan Moves Back to SRH in Return For Uncapped Indian Spinner From DC — Rs 5.75 Crore Pay Cut Explained

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