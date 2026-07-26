LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube to Mumbai Indians? Here’s What we Know

IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube to Mumbai Indians? Here’s What we Know

Even though IPL 2026 has been over for more than a month, Hardik Pandya's trade rumours ahead of the 2027 edition continues to intensify.

IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube to Mumbai Indians? Here's What we Know. (Image Credits: X)
IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube to Mumbai Indians? Here's What we Know. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 19:33 IST

Even though IPL 2026 has been over for more than a month, Hardik Pandya’s trade rumours ahead of the 2027 edition continues to intensify. According to one of the posts on the social media platform on X, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have requested for the seam-bowling all-rounder from the Mumbai Indians but is there any truth to these claims?

Is Hardik Pandya getting traded to the Mumbai Indians?

According to the social media post, the Super Kings have offered ₹10 crore along with Dube and Dewald Brevis to the Mumbai Indians. However, the Mumbai Indians want Shivam Dube along with Ayush Mhatre – a deal that the Yellow Army rejected. Nevertheless, there are currently no truth to these claims and there is no reliable source either to corroborate these.

You Might Be Interested In

Any reliable developments about releases and retentions is likely to come only by October or November. However, Pandya is most likely to exit the Mumbai Indians but who he will go to will only be known in the auction.

How did Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube perform in IPL 2026?

With both Pandya and Dube playing a huge role in India’s back-to-back T20 World Cup wins, their performances were ordinary in IPL 2026. Pandya, who captained the Mumbai Indians, could manage only four wins in 14 games as the five-time champions finished 9th in the standings despite bona fide T20 stars like Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult among others. The skipper’s own form came under massive scrutiny as he managed only 206 runs in 10 games at 22.89 alongside four wickets, averaging 64.75.

Meanwhile, Dube fared better with the bat than his countryman, clattering 270 runs in 13 games at 38.57 alongside a strike rate of 158.82. Nevertheless, the Super Kings’ all-rounder’s 13 matches yielded only one scalp at 64. Dube’s biggest weakness in the last few months has been his fielding as he has dropped some simple catches.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM Live Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 102-Metre Six Off Sikandar Raza in 3rd T20I | WATCH VIDEO

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube to Mumbai Indians? Here’s What we Know
Tags: chennai super kingshardik pandyaiplIPL 2026Mumbai Indiansshivam dube

RELATED News

Karlsruher SC vs Inter Milan Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Back-to-Back T20I Fifties, Becomes Only Second Player to Achieve Unique Feat

San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI, Global Super League Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SFU vs XI, Match Time And TV Channel

GAG vs DAS, LPL 2026: When And Where to Watch Galle Gallants vs Dambulla Sixers Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls to Brad Evans, Misses Maiden T20I Hundred in IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube to Mumbai Indians? Here’s What we Know

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Download Class 10th, 12th Marksheet At dge.tn.gov.in

Europe Wildfires: Spain, France Battle Deadly Blazes; Over 3,00,000 Flee Homes; Thousands Evacuated

Is Katrina Kaif Joining Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Casting Rumours

WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls to Brad Evans, Misses Maiden T20I Hundred in IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I

IND vs ZIM Live Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 102-Metre Six Off Sikandar Raza in 3rd T20I | WATCH VIDEO

Stock Market Prediction for July 27: Will Nifty and Sensex Rebound on Monday? Key Levels to Watch

Vozinha’s Fairytale Continues! FIFA World Cup 2026 Breakout Star Set For Colo Colo Switch

Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit: What Happened On Day 1 As Education Minister?

Where Is Coolie No. 1 Actress Kanchan Now? She Worked With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Before Quitting Films

IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube to Mumbai Indians? Here’s What we Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube to Mumbai Indians? Here’s What we Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube to Mumbai Indians? Here’s What we Know
IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube to Mumbai Indians? Here’s What we Know
IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube to Mumbai Indians? Here’s What we Know
IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube to Mumbai Indians? Here’s What we Know

QUICK LINKS