IPL 2027 Trade Rumours: Hardik Pandya to Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube to Mumbai Indians? Here’s What we Know

Even though IPL 2026 has been over for more than a month, Hardik Pandya’s trade rumours ahead of the 2027 edition continues to intensify. According to one of the posts on the social media platform on X, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have requested for the seam-bowling all-rounder from the Mumbai Indians but is there any truth to these claims?

Is Hardik Pandya getting traded to the Mumbai Indians?

According to the social media post, the Super Kings have offered ₹10 crore along with Dube and Dewald Brevis to the Mumbai Indians. However, the Mumbai Indians want Shivam Dube along with Ayush Mhatre – a deal that the Yellow Army rejected. Nevertheless, there are currently no truth to these claims and there is no reliable source either to corroborate these.

🚨 CSK WANTS HARDIK PANDYA 💛🚨 – CSK offers to Mumbai Indians Shivam Dube + Dewald Brevis + 10 CR cash for Hardik Pandya. – CSK wants Hardik Pandya & Hardik wants joins CSK. This trade deal on the line. – MI wants Shivam Dube+ Ayush Mhatre but CSK denied. – Shivam Dube +… pic.twitter.com/r7p3HkAKxh — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) July 26, 2026

Any reliable developments about releases and retentions is likely to come only by October or November. However, Pandya is most likely to exit the Mumbai Indians but who he will go to will only be known in the auction.

How did Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube perform in IPL 2026?

With both Pandya and Dube playing a huge role in India’s back-to-back T20 World Cup wins, their performances were ordinary in IPL 2026. Pandya, who captained the Mumbai Indians, could manage only four wins in 14 games as the five-time champions finished 9th in the standings despite bona fide T20 stars like Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult among others. The skipper’s own form came under massive scrutiny as he managed only 206 runs in 10 games at 22.89 alongside four wickets, averaging 64.75.

Meanwhile, Dube fared better with the bat than his countryman, clattering 270 runs in 13 games at 38.57 alongside a strike rate of 158.82. Nevertheless, the Super Kings’ all-rounder’s 13 matches yielded only one scalp at 64. Dube’s biggest weakness in the last few months has been his fielding as he has dropped some simple catches.

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