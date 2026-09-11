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Home > Sports News > IPL 2027: Was MS Dhoni Interested In Buying Chennai Super Kings’ Stake? Top CSK Official Breaks Silence

IPL 2027: Was MS Dhoni Interested In Buying Chennai Super Kings’ Stake? Top CSK Official Breaks Silence

With MS Dhoni's future as a player of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) largely uncertain, reports were doing rounds about the legendary cricketer wanting to buy a stake in the franchise ahead of the 2027 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL 2027: Was MS Dhoni Interested In Buying Chennai Super Kings' Stake? Top CSK Official Breaks Silence. Image Credit: ANI
IPL 2027: Was MS Dhoni Interested In Buying Chennai Super Kings' Stake? Top CSK Official Breaks Silence. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 17:47 IST

With MS Dhoni’s future as a player of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) largely uncertain, reports were doing rounds about the legendary cricketer wanting to buy a stake in the franchise ahead of the 2027 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). A top Super Kings’ official has broken the silence on whether or not Dhoni was indeed interested in buying stake in the franchise.

Was MS Dhoni interested in buying a stake in the Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2027?

One of the top officials of CSK has firmly denied even discussing any such issue with the 45-year-old and said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

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MS has never asked us about it. We never discussed the matter. We also don’t have any information about him having discussed this with Mr N Srinivasan either.”

However, Dhoni has purchased some shares of the Super Kings when they were available. Notably, the shares of the decorated franchise are not traded through open market, given the company is unlisted but can be bought privately through off-market transactions. As per the report by Cricbuzz, the legendary keeper-batter holds more than one lakh shares but the portion only represents a fraction of the public shareholding. He is already considered as one of the richest cricketers in the world, given the approximate net worth of ₹1200 crore.

Will MS Dhoni return as the head coach of the Chennai Super Kings?

With Dhoni’s playing future uncertain, given his current age of 45 and Stephen Fleming stepping down as the Yellow Army’s head coach, there have been speculations over whether the veteran will succeed the former New Zealand skipper. While he is unlikely to become the coach, it has come to light that the ex-Indian skipper is playing an influential role in choosing one. Dhoni is reportedly spending some time in the United States of America (USA) and is likely to be back on September 2.

The Super Kings’ management or think think is expected to meet around that time and decide on the next coach and discuss the trades and releases. As per reports, Hemang Badani, who served as Delhi Capitals’ coach in IPL 2026, is one of the contenders.

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IPL 2027: Was MS Dhoni Interested In Buying Chennai Super Kings’ Stake? Top CSK Official Breaks Silence
Tags: chennai super kingscskiplIPL 2027ms dhoni

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IPL 2027: Was MS Dhoni Interested In Buying Chennai Super Kings’ Stake? Top CSK Official Breaks Silence

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IPL 2027: Was MS Dhoni Interested In Buying Chennai Super Kings’ Stake? Top CSK Official Breaks Silence
IPL 2027: Was MS Dhoni Interested In Buying Chennai Super Kings’ Stake? Top CSK Official Breaks Silence
IPL 2027: Was MS Dhoni Interested In Buying Chennai Super Kings’ Stake? Top CSK Official Breaks Silence
IPL 2027: Was MS Dhoni Interested In Buying Chennai Super Kings’ Stake? Top CSK Official Breaks Silence
IPL 2027: Was MS Dhoni Interested In Buying Chennai Super Kings’ Stake? Top CSK Official Breaks Silence

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