LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2027: Who Will Replace Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Lucknow Super Giants Star Names Top Contender

IPL 2027: Who Will Replace Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Lucknow Super Giants Star Names Top Contender

With Rishabh Pant stepping down as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and moving to the Delhi Capitals, there is a vacancy for the role ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027.

IPL 2027: Who Will Replace Rishabh Pant As Lucknow Super Giants Captain? LSG Star Weighs In On Potential Contender. Photo ANI
IPL 2027: Who Will Replace Rishabh Pant As Lucknow Super Giants Captain? LSG Star Weighs In On Potential Contender. Photo ANI

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 14:19 IST

With Rishabh Pant stepping down as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and eventually moving to the Delhi Capitals, there is a vacancy for the role ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. The likes of Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran are some of the leading contenders to replace the keeper-batter. But is Markram set to take the role? The South African has responded amid the ongoing season of The Hundred 2026.

Whoever gets it, I’m sure will take it on and do a good job” – Aiden Markram

“I’ve got no idea. They can decide whatever they think is best. There are some quality leaders in that group that we have there, so I’m not too fussed about it. Whoever gets it, I’m sure will take it on and do a good job, but the thoughts haven’t been there just yet,” Markram said when asked by Cricinfo about the prospect of leading LSG next year.

You Might Be Interested In

Rishabh Pant stepped down as LSG captain in May after the team finished at the bottom of the points table. He was later traded to Delhi Capitals in exchange for Kuldeep Yadav. LSG are yet to name their next captain, with Markram emerging as a strong contender due to his experience leading South Africa in T20 cricket and his association with the RPSG Group’s other franchises in the SA20 and The Hundred.

Markram also spoke about his experience of playing the shorter format, saying the pace of the game and the challenge of facing 10 balls from one end make it an interesting contest.

“It’s obviously much quicker, and still the idea of 10 balls from one side [is a challenge]. You sometimes think you’ve snuck five in, and you remember there’s still another five to the short side, or whatever it might be,” he said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

“But good fun, great comp, great standard as well, so I’m thoroughly enjoying it,” Markram added.

Markram joined Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore ahead of the 2025 IPL season and scored 445 runs. He was retained by the franchise for the 2026 season, continuing as a key top-order batter and opener. In the 2026 IPL season, Markram scored 231 runs in 12 matches for LSG.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2027: Who Will Replace Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Lucknow Super Giants Star Names Top Contender
Tags: aiden markramindian premier leagueiplIPL 2027LSGLucknow Super Giants

RELATED News

Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCO vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2?

IND vs SL: Another Jasprit Bumrah Injury, Another Big Question For Team India’s Backroom Staff — Report

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming, Dates, Timing, Teams, Venue — All You Need to Know

Vinicius Jr to Arsenal Transfer Update: Jose Mourinho Breaks Silence on Brazilian Winger’s Real Madrid Exit Rumours

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Acquitted: Delhi Court Clears Former WFI Chief in Women Wrestlers’ Sexual Harassment Case

LATEST NEWS

Academic Distinction Meets Innovation at G.D. Goenka International School Surat

IPL 2027: Who Will Replace Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Lucknow Super Giants Star Names Top Contender

Is AI Killing Fresher IT Jobs? Sridhar Vembu Says Real Problem May Surprise You

First Sawan Somwar Rashifal, 3 August 2026: Horoscope, Lucky Mantra And Remedies For All Zodiac Signs

Denied Permission to Relieve Himself, Driver Kills Bihar Panchayat Officers With Iron Rod; Victim’s Wife Alleges Political Conspiracy

Jennifer Winget Shares Unseen Haldi Photos With Husband William Ishmael, Karan Wahi And Friends; ‘I Am The Luckiest Ever’

GAIL Q1 Profit Nearly Doubles, Yet Shares Slide: Are Global Gas Risks Hiding Bigger Opportunity?

How Dotline Web Media Has Helped Businesses Grow Organically and Through Paid Marketing for 22 Years

India’s Hiring Challenge Isn’t a Talent Shortage, It’s a Matching Problem

Manjalpur By-Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Takes Early Leads, Check Candidates, Vote Count, Margin & More

IPL 2027: Who Will Replace Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Lucknow Super Giants Star Names Top Contender

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2027: Who Will Replace Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Lucknow Super Giants Star Names Top Contender

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2027: Who Will Replace Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Lucknow Super Giants Star Names Top Contender
IPL 2027: Who Will Replace Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Lucknow Super Giants Star Names Top Contender
IPL 2027: Who Will Replace Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Lucknow Super Giants Star Names Top Contender
IPL 2027: Who Will Replace Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Lucknow Super Giants Star Names Top Contender

QUICK LINKS