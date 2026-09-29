IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan-Led Coaching Staff Rope In Former CSK Star As Bowling Coach

With former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan getting appointed as the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) bowling coach, he has already started ringing in changes. The ex left-arm pacer has convinced franchise owner Kasi Viswanathan to draft in former CSK cricketer Mohit Sharma as the bowling coach ahead of the 2027 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

How many IPL seasons has Mohit Sharma played for the Chennai Super Kings?

The 38-year-old seamer made his IPL debut with the Super Kings in 2013 and was part of the franchise until 2015 before becoming part of it again in 2019. In 58 games for the five-time champions, he finished with 69 wickets at 22.55 alongside two four-wicket hauls. Mohit has also featured for the Gujarat Titans in the lucrative league. Viswanathan, speaking to The Times of India, confirmed the development by stating the below:

“Mohit will join CSK as our new bowling coach. His name was recommended by our head coach Zaheer Khan. Mohit was tremendous with us as a player as well and we hope he will do a great job as bowling coach.”

IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan becomes Chennai Super Kings’ first-ever Indian head coach

Meanwhile, Zaheer, who has replaced Stephen Fleming after the former New Zealand cricketer stepped down following an 18-year-tenure, became the Super Kings’ first-ever Indian head coach. Reacting to his appointment, Zaheer, who has previously worked with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals, said, as quoted by Live Mint:

“It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk make it even more special. I can’t wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history.”

The 47-year-old is faced with the task of reviving the Yellow Army’s fortunes as they haven’t reached the playoffs since 2023. The five-time champions’ inconsistency has been glaring and will be keen to return to their heydays. Questions will also surround whether MS Dhoni will play another IPL match, having not featured even in one in the previous season.