LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan-Led Coaching Staff Rope In Former CSK Star As Bowling Coach

IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan-Led Coaching Staff Rope In Former CSK Star As Bowling Coach

With former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan getting appointed as the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) bowling coach, he has already started ringing in changes.

IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan-Led Coaching Staff Rope In Former CSK Star As Bowling Coach. (Image Credits: CSK X)
IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan-Led Coaching Staff Rope In Former CSK Star As Bowling Coach. (Image Credits: CSK X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 16:06 IST

With former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan getting appointed as the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) bowling coach, he has already started ringing in changes. The ex left-arm pacer has convinced franchise owner Kasi Viswanathan to draft in former CSK cricketer Mohit Sharma as the bowling coach ahead of the 2027 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

How many IPL seasons has Mohit Sharma played for the Chennai Super Kings?

The 38-year-old seamer made his IPL debut with the Super Kings in 2013 and was part of the franchise until 2015 before becoming part of it again in 2019. In 58 games for the five-time champions, he finished with 69 wickets at 22.55 alongside two four-wicket hauls. Mohit has also featured for the Gujarat Titans in the lucrative league. Viswanathan, speaking to The Times of India, confirmed the development by stating the below:

You Might Be Interested In

“Mohit will join CSK as our new bowling coach. His name was recommended by our head coach Zaheer Khan. Mohit was tremendous with us as a player as well and we hope he will do a great job as bowling coach.”

IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan becomes Chennai Super Kings’ first-ever Indian head coach

Meanwhile, Zaheer, who has replaced Stephen Fleming after the former New Zealand cricketer stepped down following an 18-year-tenure, became the Super Kings’ first-ever Indian head coach. Reacting to his appointment, Zaheer, who has previously worked with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals, said, as quoted by Live Mint:

It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk make it even more special. I can’t wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history.”

The 47-year-old is faced with the task of reviving the Yellow Army’s fortunes as they haven’t reached the playoffs since 2023. The five-time champions’ inconsistency has been glaring and will be keen to return to their heydays. Questions will also surround whether MS Dhoni will play another IPL match, having not featured even in one in the previous season.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan-Led Coaching Staff Rope In Former CSK Star As Bowling Coach
Tags: chennai super kingscskiplIPL 2027Mohit SharmaZaheer Khan

RELATED News

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Wins Historic Gold, Coach Peter Wilson Breaks Umbrella in Wild Celebration | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Check Match Timings, Venue, Squad, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Asian Games 2026: Check India vs Sri Lanka & Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket Semifinal Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Effect: 2 Plates of Chole Bhature Turned Mumbai Eatery ‘Delhi Se’s’ Fate — From ₹18 Lakh Debt to ₹2 Crore Monthly Sales

Deepak Chahar’s 3 Bats Worth ₹1.5 Lakh Go Missing: Mumbai Indians Pacer Seeks Help From PM Nare

LATEST NEWS

Parul University x Times of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions at Parul University

Man Was Beaten by Wife, Faced Abuse Over His ‘Trans’ Identity, Then His In-Laws Killed Him

Young Man With ‘GirlFriend’ Harassed By Locals At Hill Spot: ‘Why Are You Here With A Girl?’ Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Bengaluru Metro MMS Video Goes Viral: Why Is The Intimate Video Trending Again?

Two Women Fighting With Auto Driver On Bengaluru Road Over Fare Dispute, Video Goes Viral

Blood Stains, Two Bodies And A Shocking Mystery: Teacher Couple Murdered In Sultanpur

CM Revanth Reddy Compares ‘Shiva, God of Poor’ vs ‘Ram, God of Rich’: Sparks Row- What Exactly Did He Say That Irked BJP?

Holding Hands, Flashing Cameras And A Protective Jacob Elordi: Kendall Jenner’s Paris Video Goes Viral

Sambhal Violence Case: Why Supreme Court Quashed NSA Detention Of Mulla Afroz

IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan-Led Coaching Staff Rope In Former CSK Star As Bowling Coach

IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan-Led Coaching Staff Rope In Former CSK Star As Bowling Coach

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan-Led Coaching Staff Rope In Former CSK Star As Bowling Coach

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan-Led Coaching Staff Rope In Former CSK Star As Bowling Coach
IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan-Led Coaching Staff Rope In Former CSK Star As Bowling Coach
IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan-Led Coaching Staff Rope In Former CSK Star As Bowling Coach
IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan-Led Coaching Staff Rope In Former CSK Star As Bowling Coach
IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan-Led Coaching Staff Rope In Former CSK Star As Bowling Coach

QUICK LINKS