The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2018 is set to be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28 with a staggering 578 players up for grabs. All the eight IPL franchises who have earlier retained some of their best players will go in the auctions aiming to build a formidable squad.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 promises to be bigger and better as the mega auctions for the cash-rich competition edges closer. The players auction for IPL 2018 will be a two day event scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. Earlier in the IPL retention event, the teams sustained some of their best players who they thought would be a perfect base to build a formidable outfit. Despite some of the major stars being already booked by their respective franchises, a lot is to be seen and done in the auction which will have 578 players go under the hammer.

The list of elite will be headlined by the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle and Shikhar Dhawan who will be headlining the list of marquee players with their bidding base price set at Rs 2 crore. The 2018 IPL auction is set to be one of the biggest one since the one from the opening year. Holding deeper significance than the retention event, the auctions will shape up the course of the tournament and will set the tone for the franchises who will hope to rope in some of the best local and international talents from the lot.

Each of the eight IPL team: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils, Kings Xl Punjab and Mumbai Indians can retain up to five players combined with the help of direct retentions and RTM cards. A total 18 players have already been retained by the franchise owners from the existing squad but a number of players are still on the radars of their existing sides.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming IPL 2018 auctions

Guide to RTM and the auction process:

A RTM card is a virtue provided by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council to the eight franchises for retaining their former players. With the use of the cards, a franchise can snatch a player at the last moment on the quoted price. For example if the Chennai Super Kings want to retain Dwayne Bravo through RTM, they can do it at the final bid by using one of their RTM cards.

Each team have been provided with a maximum 3 RTM cards which they can use depending on the number of players they have already retained. Franchisees that have already retained three players can use a maximum of two RTM cards while franchisees that have retained less than three players can bring to effect all three RTM options.

The catch in the auctions are that, a team can only go ahead with retentions of a maximum three capped Indian players, maximum two uncapped Indian players and a maximum of two overseas players. So if Chennai wants to retain local lad Ravichandran Ashwin, they would have to buy him as they cannot use a RTM card in the case. But they can bring it to action in Dwayne Bravo’s pursuit.

Here is a list of retained players by the IPL franchises and the players they can retain at the upcoming auctions:

1) Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Players retained – Steve Smith

Maximum players retainable via RTM – 3

Capped Indian players retainable via RTM – 3

Uncapped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Overseas players retainable via RTM – 1

Amount left in Purse – Rs 67.5 crore

Players they can use RTM for – Ajinkya Rahane, Rajat Bhatia, James Faulkner, Dhawal Kulkarni, Vikramjeet Malik, Ankit Sharma, Abhishek Nayar, Dinesh Salunkhe, Dishant Yagnik, Sagar Trivedi, Rahul Tewatia and Juan Theron.

2) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB):

Players retained – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan

Maximum players retainable via RTM – 2

Capped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Uncapped Indian players retainable via RTM – 1

Overseas players retainable via RTM – 1

Amount left in Purse – Rs 49 crore

Players they can use RTM for – Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Samuel Badree, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Sreenath Aravind, Sachin Baby, Iqbal Abdulla, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tymal Mills, Billy Stanlake, Pawan Negi, Praveen Dubey and Aniket Chaudhary.

3) Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Players retained – Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja

Maximum players retainable via RTM – 2

Capped Indian players retainable via RTM – 0

Uncapped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Overseas players retainable via RTM – 2

Amount left in Purse – Rs 47 crore

Players they can use RTM for – Baba Aparajith, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Ishwar Pandey, Brendon McCullum, Ronit More, Dwayne Smith and Andrew Tye.

4) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

Players retained – Sunil Narine and Andre Russell

Maximum players retainable via RTM – 3

Capped Indian players retainable via RTM – 3

Uncapped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Overseas players retainable via RTM – 0

RTM cards left: 3

Amount left in Purse – Rs 59 crore

Players they can use RTM for – Gautam Gambhir, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sheldon Jackson, Ankit Rajpoot, Rishi Dhawan, Sayan Ghosh, R Sanjay Yadav and Ishank Jaggi.

5) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Players retained – David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Maximum players retainable via RTM – 3

Capped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Uncapped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Overseas players retainable via RTM – 1

Amount left in Purse: Rs. 67.5 crore

Players they can use RTM for – Rashid Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Kane Williamson, Siddharth Kaul, Naman Ojha, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting, Mohammed Siraj, Abhimanyu Mithun, Barinder Sran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Eklavya Dwivedi, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Nabi, Ben Laughlin, Pravin Tambe and Tanmay Agarwal.

6) Mumbai Indians (MI):

Players retained – Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Maximum players retainable via RTM – 2

Capped Indian players retainable via RTM – 0

Uncapped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Overseas players retainable via RTM – 2

Amount left in Purse: Rs. 47 crore

Players they can use RTM for – Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga Krunal Pandya, Tim Southee, Jos Buttler, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Mitchell Johnson, Shreyas Gopal, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Deepak Punia, Jitesh Sharma, K Gowtham, Kulwant Khejroliya, Asela Gunaratne and Nicholas Pooran.

7) Delhi Daredevils (DD):

Players retained – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Chris Morris

Maximum players retainable via RTM – 2

Capped Indian players retainable via RTM – 1

Uncapped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Overseas players retainable via RTM – 1

Amount left in Purse: Rs. 47 crore

Players they can use RTM for – JP Duminy, Mohammed Shami, Quinton de Kock, Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan, Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, CV Milind, Syed Ahmed, Pratyush Singh, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini and Shashank Singh.

8) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP):

Players retained – Axar Patel

Maximum players retainable via RTM – 3

Capped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Uncapped Indian players retainable via RTM – 2

Overseas players retainable via RTM – 2

Amount left in Purse: Rs. 67.5 crore

Players they can use RTM for – Hashim Amla, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Varun Aaron, Martin Guptill, Darren Sammy, Manan Vohra, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Wriddhiman Saha, Murali Vijay, NS Naik, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Matt Henry and Rinku Singh.