IPL Auction 2018 LIVE updates: After an exhilarating first day of the auctions, Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions 2018 heads into the second day and several unsold players so far are touted to make multi-million dollar moves. Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey; all the cricketers secured their respective moves for more than Rs 10 crore each.

Jaydev Unadkat was roped in by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 11.5 crore

Indian Premier League (IPL) is approaching fast and the teams who will participate in the cash-rich extravaganza are currently busy reinforcing their squads. The IPL auction kickstarted on Saturday in Bengaluru where billionaire owners of the IPL teams loosened their purse strings and secured a host of million dollar purchases. Unsurprisingly, Indian cricketing gem Virat Kohli was the headline-maker of the day as Royal Challengers Bangalore retained him for another year for an eye-watering amount of Rs 17 crore.

Ben Stokes, who is seen as the best all-rounder in the game today, was touted to go for big bucks and Rajasthan Royals proved it right when they roped him for a whopping amount of Rs 12.5 crore. Several other marquee players were bought for crores of rupees but there were surprise purchases as well. Like KL Rahul and Manish Pandey were bought for Rs 11 crore each while a relatively unknown Krunal Pandya commanded an outrageous sum of Rs 8.8 crore.

To see the entire list of players bought on the IPL auction day 1, click below:

IPL 2018 player auction Day 1: Ben Stokes to Rajasthan, KL Rahul to Punjab; complete list of players with their new franchises

The second day of IPL auction 2018 underway and catch all the LIVE action here:

13:15 PM | Sandeep Lamichhane becomes the first cricketer from Nepal who will ply his trade in Indian Premier League. He is bought for Rs 20 lakh by Delhi Daredevils.

13:05 PM | Kings XI Punjab is hijacking ever big player in the bidding war as of now. They have bought Ben Dwarshuis for Rs 1 crore.

13:01 PM | Wicket-keeper batsman Sreevats Goswami is also sold for Rs 1 Crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

13:00 PM | Kings XI Punjab makes another significant move in strengthening their squad by signing Akshdeep Nath for Rs 1 crore.

12:50 PM | And here comes another sensational purchase! Australian Andrew Tye is bought by Kings XI Punjab for an eye-watering Rs 7.2 crore, after beating competition from Chennai Super Kings.

12:45 PM | What a day for Indian cricketers! Pacer Barinder Sran is acquired by Kings XI Punjab for a staggering amount of Rs 2.2 crore.

12:40 PM | It’s an absolute farcry! Tymal Mills, who was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of Rs 12.5 crore last year, has failed to find a buyer.

12:35 PM | After receiving much competition from rivals in the auction, Mumbai Indians emerge winner in the race for Jason Behrendorff. MI buys him for Rs 1.5 crore.

12:32 PM | New Zealand spin wizard Mitchell Santner has completed a move to Chennai Super Kings for a respectable sum of Rs 50 lakh.

12:30 PM | Sunrisers Hyderabad shells out Rs 1 crore for English all-rounder Chris Jordan. He has played for Hyderabad in earlier editions of IPL as well.

12:25 PM | After Dale Steyn goes in vain, his compatriot JP Duminy secures a move to Mumbai Indians worth Rs 1 crore. A fantastic buy for MI!

12:20 PM | Another Afghani cricketer makes a sensational move to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 60 lakhs. Chennai Super Kings purchase Jagadeesan Narayan for Rs 20 lakh.

12:05 PM | Just before the auction heads into a break, Mumbai Indians pounce on the opportunity to sign Delhi-born Pradeep Sangwan for Rs 1.4 crore.

11:45 AM | The young guns of Indian cricket in Manjot Kalra (Rs 20 lakh), Ankit Sharma (Rs 20 lakh) and more interestingly Shivam Mavi (Rs 3 crore) have been bought by Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.

11:40 AM | Sachin Baby moves to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh while Rinku Singh is acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 80 lakh.

11:32 AM | Australian duo Fawad Ahmed and Nathan Lyon, and India’s Pragyan Ojha goes unsold and will not feature in the upcoming edition of IPL.

11:30 AM | Afghanistan’s 16-year-old prodigy Mujeeb Zadran has been roped in by Kings XI Punjab for an incredible Rs 4 crore.

11:17 AM | South African fast bowler Dale Steyn is another marquee player to have gone unsold on the IPL auction day 2.

11:16 AM | After much struggle in beating competition in today’s auction, Chennai Super Kings have finally tasted success. They have bought Shardul Thakur for Rs 2.6 crore.

11:15 AM | New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has gone to Delhi Daredevils for a sum of Rs 2.2 crore. Incredible buy for DD!

11:10 AM | It’s raining money here! Jaydev Unadkat has commanded a massive sum of Rs 11.5 crore to secure a move to Rajasthan Royals. Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings made bids for the pacer but RR emerged as winners.

11:05 AM | There is no stopping Royal Challengers Bangalore today as they have bought Mohammed Siraj and Nathan Coulter Nile for Rs 2.6 crore and Rs 2.2 crore, respectively.

10:55 AM | Sunrisers Hyderabad bags a fine bowler in Sandeep Sharma for Rs 3 crore.

10:52 AM | Close call! After Chennai Super Kings put in a confident bid of Rs 2.4 crore for Mohit Sharma, Kings XI Punjab hijacked the deal by playing Right to Match card.

10:45 AM | Rajasthan Royals plays Right to Match card for Dhawal Kulkarni and secures him for Rs 75 lakh.

10:40 AM | Afghanistani superstar cricketer Mohammad Nabi has landed a lucrative contract worth Rs 1 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad while Mumbai Indians have bought Ben Cutting for a respectable Rs 2.2 crore.

10:35 AM | The stars in previous edition sof IPL Corey Anderson and Moises Henriques have gone unsold. Sad for fans!

10:30 AM | Delhi Daredevils have bought Dan Christian, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Jayant Yadav for Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, respectively.

10:25 AM | Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a rampage today! After playing Right to Match for Pawan Negi with Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore, RCB have shelled out Rs 3.2 crore to sign Washington Sundar.

10:20 AM | Although he has failed to make his mark in the recent times but Manoj Tiwary just managed to garner Rs 1 crore for a move to Kings XI Punjab.

10:15 AM | Royal Challengers Bangalore secures their former player Mandeep Singh once again for an amount of Rs 1.4 crore.

10:12 AM | English star Eoin Morgan goes unsold along with his compatriot Alex Hales. It’s hard to believe that players like Shaun Marsh and Travis Head have gone unsold.

10:10 AM | Mumbai Indians again beat the competition and secures a shrewd signing in Saurabh Tiwary for a sum of Rs 80 lakh.

10:05 AM | Mumbai Indians make the first purchase of the day by shelling out Rs 3.2 crore for the explosive West Indies batsman Even Lewis.