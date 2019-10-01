IPL auction 2020: For the very first time, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have decided to shift the venue for Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket league auctions from Bengaluru to Kolkata, and it is said to begin from December 19 onwards. Home to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and owned by Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, the auction will begin in just a few days. The trading window is currently open for the traders and will close in a month on November 14.

Going by the reports, the 2020 auction is the last one before franchises start preparing for fresh cricketer squads in 2021. The last big auction took place in January 2018, where franchises could retain five players before building a team. As the trading window is supposed to close in less than forty-five days, franchises are trading high, Rs 85 crore has been allotted to the eight franchises to build their teams in 2020. This year budget has been increased by three crores as last year in 2019, the franchises were allocated Rs 82 crores. Extra Rs 3 crore has been provided as a balance to the franchises.

According to ESPN cricket reports, GMR and JSW group owned Delhi Capitals have the largest balance of Rs 8. 2 crores, on second is Rajasthan Royals with Rs 7.15 crore, on third is Shah Rukh Khan’s co-owned team Kolkata Knight Riders with balance of Rs 6.05 crores, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rs 5.3 crore, Preity Zinta’s team Kings XI Punjab with Rs 3.7 crore as left balance, Indian Cement owned Chennai Super Kings at Rs 2.3 crore, Ambani team Mumbai Indians– Rs 3.05 crore, and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Rs 1.8 crore.

Check out some of the videos of IPL best moments and 2019 highlights here:

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App