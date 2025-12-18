LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Nidhhi Agarwal Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Nidhhi Agarwal Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Nidhhi Agarwal Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Nidhhi Agarwal Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Nidhhi Agarwal Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Nidhhi Agarwal Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Nidhhi Agarwal Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Nidhhi Agarwal Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL Auction 2026: Bought, Retained, Benched – Cricketers Who Were Picked Repeatedly But Never Made Their IPL Debut

IPL Auction 2026: Bought, Retained, Benched – Cricketers Who Were Picked Repeatedly But Never Made Their IPL Debut

The IPL has created superstars and second chances, but not every talented cricketer gets to play. Over the years, several players were picked multiple times yet never made an on-field IPL appearance.

IPL history includes talented players picked multiple times but never played a match. Photos: X.
IPL history includes talented players picked multiple times but never played a match. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 18, 2025 13:56:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL Auction 2026: Bought, Retained, Benched – Cricketers Who Were Picked Repeatedly But Never Made Their IPL Debut

IPL Auction 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL), over the last two decades, has produced some of cricket’s most compelling stories. From record-breaking pay cheques to unknown domestic cricketers becoming overnight stars, the league has consistently evolved into the biggest and most influential T20 tournament in the world.

You Might Be Interested In

Yet, not every IPL story follows the familiar arc of instant success. While stories such as the resurgence of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan after early rejection highlight the league’s second chances, there are also quieter, more unfortunate tales – those of highly talented players who were picked multiple times but never got to step onto the field.

With tightly packed squads, intense competition, and restrictions such as the limit on overseas players, several capable cricketers found themselves sidelined despite their potential.

Players Picked Multiple Times but Never Played an IPL Match

Kyle Mills 

Kyle Mills was regarded as one of the world’s best fast bowlers in the first decade of 2000. He played for New Zealand. The right-arm pacer was known for his ability to swing the ball early, operate effectively through the middle overs, and deliver at the death. His lower-order batting also added balance, making him a valuable all-round option.

Mills was first picked at the IPL auctions ahead of the inaugural 2008 season by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). However, stiff competition from other overseas players and the restriction of fielding only four foreigners meant he did not get a single game.

Also Read: Ashes Snicko Row Returns As Ben Stokes Fumes Over Jamie Smith Decision

He was picked again by the Mumbai Indians for the 2009 season, but the situation remained unchanged. Despite his pedigree, Mills failed to break into the playing XI once again and did not feature in any IPL match across two seasons. He did not find a franchise thereafter.

Pavan Deshpande 

Pavan Deshpande emerged as a reliable domestic performer in the late 2010s and early 2020s. Deshpande played as a spin-bowling all-rounder capable of batting lower down the order.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought him for the first time at the mega auction ahead of IPL 2018. However, he did not get an opportunity to play that season. RCB picked him once again at the IPL 2020 auctions, but history repeated itself.

Nishant Sindhu 

Nishant Sindhu was part of India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning squad in 2023. He was picked in the IPL auctions across the 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons.

Chennai Super Kings selected Sindhu in the 2023 auctions and retained him for the 2024 season. True to CSK’s philosophy of backing young players, Sindhu remained with the squad. However, he did not get a chance to feature in a match during his time with the franchise and was released ahead of the 18th season.

At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Gujarat Titans picked Sindhu, raising hopes of a long-awaited debut. Unfortunately, the young all-rounder once again remained on the sidelines and is yet to play a match in the world’s most lucrative T20 league.

IPL 2026 Schedule

Meanwhile, the IPL authorities have finalised the schedule for the 19th edition of the tournament. The league is set to be held from March 26 to May 31.

According to reports, the window was communicated to franchise executives during the customary pre-auction briefing held in Abu Dhabi on Monday night, December 15, 2025. The dates were carefully finalised after taking into account the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Also Read: When Is India vs South Africa Next T20I Match? Check For Venue, Timings And Predicted Playing XI

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 1:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iplIPL 2026IPL AUCTIONKyle MillsNishant SindhuPrithvi Shawsarfaraz khan

RELATED News

Will IND vs SA 5th T20 Be Cancelled Due To Dense Fog? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

The Paradox of Indian Football: Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour In Spotlight As The Domestic Game Struggles

Ashes Snicko Row Returns As Ben Stokes Fumes Over Jamie Smith Decision

‘Support Shouldn’t Be Selective’: Sandesh Jhingan On India’s Football Fan Divide Amid Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

When Is India vs South Africa Next T20I Match? Check For Venue, Timings And Predicted Playing XI

LATEST NEWS

CBFC Cannot Censor OTT Content: How Will The Obscene Content In OTT Series Be Regulated Then?

Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Stalks Police Inspector, Sends Him Suicide Threats In Crazy ‘Love Trap’

‘Brainwashed, Peer Pressure’: Javed Akhtar Takes Bold Stand Against Burqa, Asks Why Should Women Be Ashamed Of Their Face

Jaunpur Horror: UP Engineer Kills Parents Over Money, Chops Bodies With Saw, Then Dumps Remains Into Gomti River

Dense Fog Shrinks Visibility Across Delhi And North India, More Than 250 Flights Delayed As Airlines And AAI Issue Advisory

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched: 10050mAh Battery, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Stylo Support And 5G Support With Amazing Discounts

‘Dhurandhar’ Day 13 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan starrer Film Dips Wednesday, Nears Rs 450 Cr India, Crosses Rs 600 Cr Worldwide

Countdown To China-Taiwan War? US Arms Taipei With $10 Billion Missile, Drone Package As Trump Administration Turns Up Heat On Beijing

Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Amar Upadhyay Shocked By Six-Year Leap, Says ‘Mihir Betrays Tulsi Again’

IPL Auction 2026: Bought, Retained, Benched – Cricketers Who Were Picked Repeatedly But Never Made Their IPL Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL Auction 2026: Bought, Retained, Benched – Cricketers Who Were Picked Repeatedly But Never Made Their IPL Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL Auction 2026: Bought, Retained, Benched – Cricketers Who Were Picked Repeatedly But Never Made Their IPL Debut
IPL Auction 2026: Bought, Retained, Benched – Cricketers Who Were Picked Repeatedly But Never Made Their IPL Debut
IPL Auction 2026: Bought, Retained, Benched – Cricketers Who Were Picked Repeatedly But Never Made Their IPL Debut
IPL Auction 2026: Bought, Retained, Benched – Cricketers Who Were Picked Repeatedly But Never Made Their IPL Debut

QUICK LINKS