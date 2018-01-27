Royal Challengers Bangalore broke the bank on Saturday morning to retain their star batsman Virat Kohli for a sum of Rs 17 crore. From mega-million purchases to world class cricketers going unsold, every IPL auction has been full of surprises. Here, let's take a look at the most expensive cricketer in IPL of every year.

From huge entertainment factor to massive viewership, Indian Premier League (IPL) has it all which is subsequently followed by an unprecedented commercial windfall. And when the owners of these outlandish coffers go on a day out, ridiculous amount of money gets spent. On Saturday morning, auction of players was held in Bengaluru for the upcoming IPL season 11 and unsurprisingly, Indian cricketing jewel Virat Kohli stole the limelight. The Delhi-born cricketer was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of Rs 17 crore.

