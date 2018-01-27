From huge entertainment factor to massive viewership, Indian Premier League (IPL) has it all which is subsequently followed by an unprecedented commercial windfall. And when the owners of these outlandish coffers go on a day out, ridiculous amount of money gets spent. On Saturday morning, auction of players was held in Bengaluru for the upcoming IPL season 11 and unsurprisingly, Indian cricketing jewel Virat Kohli stole the limelight. The Delhi-born cricketer was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of Rs 17 crore.
Since its inception in 2008, Indian Premier League has made great strides and now boasts of more teams, more players and more money. From mega-million purchases to world class cricketers going unsold, every IPL auction has been full of surprises. Here, let’s take a look at the most expensive cricketer in IPL of every year:
- IPL 2008 – Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Captain fantastic was bought by $1.5 million and he truly justified the sum spent on him by leading Chennai Super Kings to IPL glory twice.
- IPL 2009 – Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff
Both the Englishmen were acquired for a sum of $1.55 million. Flintoff endured a torrid playing career with Chennai Super Kings while Pietersen proved phenomenal for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
- IPL 2010 – Kieron Pollard and Shane Bond
Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out $750,000 for fearsome Shane Bond while Mumbai Indians spent the same amount of money for Pollard, whose exploits are still fresh in fans’ memory.
- IPL 2011 – Gautam Gambhir
When Kolkata Knight Riders decided to spend a whopping sum of $2.4 million on Gautam Gambhir, it sent cricket fans across the world in a frenzy. Gambhir has proved his worth overtime with consistent knocks.
- IPL 2012 – Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja established himself as one of the finest all-rounders in IPL during his stint with Rajasthan Royals. When he was released, Chennai Super Kings beat the competitors to his signature by spending $2 million for him.
- IPL 2013 – Glenn Maxwell
The hard hitting Australian was roped in by Mumbai Indians for a sum of $1 million. But he established himself at Kings XI Punjab.
- IPL 2014 – Yuvraj Singh
The explosive Indian batsman needs no introduction when it comes to playing quick-fire knocks. He was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for an outrageous amount of Rs 14 crore.
- IPL 2015 – Yuvraj Singh
The Punjab-born southpaw was the most expensive player of IPL for two consecutive years. Delhi Daredevil exceeded RCB’s offer by giving Rs 16 crore to acquire him.
- IPL 2016 – Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Understanding MS Dhoni’s tactical acumen and ability to perform under extreme pressure, Rising Pune Supergiant forked out Rs 12.5 crore to buy this Indian gem.
- IPL 2017 – Ben Stokes
The English cricketer is the best all-rounder in the game today and he excels even more in the shorter format. Rising Pune Supergiant bought Ben Stokes for a staggering amount of Rs 14.5 crore.
- IPL 2018 – Virat Kohli
Without a doubt, the swashbuckling batsman deserved to be the most expensive player EVER and Royal Challengers Bangalore gave him that tag when they retained Virat Kohli after spending Rs 17 crore.