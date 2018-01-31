New Zealand Cricket Players Association's chief executive Heath Mills has lashed out at BCCI for conducting the IPL auction in an unprofessional manner. Mills has said the current process of engaging players is humiliating as they are paraded like cattle while the entire world watches. The IPl auction has been receiving criticism since the beginning, but BCCI is yet to pay any heed to it.

The bidding process of IPL has been a centre of criticism for a long time now, but BCCI is yet to take note of it | Source: Twitter

A few days ago we saw some of the most prominent cricketers of our times going under the hammer at Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2018. While some of the stars bagged huge contracts, some others met with disappointment as they could not find any buyers. The bidding process of IPL has been a centre of criticism for a long time now and the recent name on the list of critics is that of New Zealand Cricket Players Association (NZCPA), who have termed the entire process as ‘archaic’.

“I think the whole system is archaic and deeply humiliating for the players, who are paraded like cattle for all the world to see,” NZCPA chief executive Heath Mills was quoted as saying by New Zealand Herald. He added that IPL is a great platform for cricketers, but the auction system is far from professional. “There’s lot of good things about the Indian Premier League and it’s been great for cricket but I’d like to see it mirror the rest of professional sport in the way they engage athletes. The auction system is wrong – it’s not professional, far from it,” he said.

Earlier, former chief executive of Wellington Cricket had taken to micro-blogging platform Twitter to express his disappointment with the bidding system of IPL. “The IPL Auction is such an undignified, cruel and unnecessary employment practice. Ridiculous that it exists today, belongs in the medieval ages,” he had said.

Despite the widespread criticism for years, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to take cognizance of the issue as IPL auctions continue the same way year after year.