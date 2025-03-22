Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL Biggest Highlights From 2017 To 2024: 5 Game-Changing Moments You Can Never Forget

IPL Biggest Highlights From 2017 To 2024: 5 Game-Changing Moments You Can Never Forget

let’s revisit IPL Biggest Highlights From 2017 To 2024 as memory lane and relive a few game-changing moments you can never forget.

IPL Biggest Highlights From 2017 To 2024: 5 Game-Changing Moments You Can Never Forget

IPL Biggest Highlights From 2017 To 2024: 5 Game-Changing Moments You Can Never Forget


IPL 2025 marks the 18th anniversary of the Indian Premier League, and the country treats the IPL as a seasonal festival. This milestone brings back memories from the past. Ever since the IPL began, there have been moments that are etched in the memories of fans. As IPL 2025 kicks off today, let’s revisit memory lane and relive a few game-changing moments you can never forget.

 2023 Final: Ravindra Jadeja’s Last-Over Heroics

In the 2023 IPL final, Ravindra Jadeja became the hero for Chennai Super Kings with his dramatic performance in the last over. His stunning performance helped them lift their fifth trophy. The match, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, saw CSK face off against Gujarat Titans in a thrilling contest. With a tense climax, CSK needed 13 runs to win from the final over, and Jadeja was at the crease. With two balls left and CSK needing 10 runs, Jadeja hit a stunning six off the penultimate ball.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jadeja’s match-winning performance was a fitting tribute to his all-round abilities. His contribution with both bat and ball throughout the IPL season was crucial in helping CSK clinch their fifth title, cementing his legacy as one of the most reliable players in the league.

 2023 Final: Ravindra Jadeja’s Last-Over Heroics

 2023 Final: Ravindra Jadeja’s Last-Over Heroics
2023 Final: Ravindra Jadeja’s Last-Over Heroics

2019 Final: Mumbai vs Chennai- One Run, One Title

Throwback to the 2019 IPL finale, Mumbai vs Chennai Super Kings – a moment forever etched like a live image in the hearts of fans. It was one of the most thrilling matches in IPL history. With just one run needed to win in the final over, MS Dhoni was at the crease, and Chennai needed a six to seal the deal. But in a dramatic twist, Mumbai’s Jasprit Bumrah kept his cool, bowling a tight last over. On the final ball, Dhoni was run out while attempting a second run, handing Mumbai a nail-biting 1-run victory and their fourth IPL title. A heart-stopping finish that had fans gripping their seats!

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mumbai vs Chennai- One Run, One Title

Mumbai vs Chennai- One Run, One Title
Mumbai vs Chennai- One Run, One Title

2022: Gujarat Titans’ Having A Dream Debut Season

In 2022, Gujarat Titans made their IPL debut, and oh boy, did they make a statement!
The Team was Led by Hardik Pandya, they stormed to the title in their very first season. With stellar performances from Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Lockie Ferguson, they dominated the league. Finishing at the top of the points table, they then crushed Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the final. Hardik’s all-round brilliance earned him the Player of the Match award. The Titans’ victory proved that sometimes, it’s not just experience, but the perfect mix of talent and fearlessness that wins the game!
2022: Gujarat Titans’ Having A Dream Debut Season

2022: Gujarat Titans’ Having A Dream Debut Season
2022: Gujarat Titans’ Having A Dream Debut Season

2018: The Return of CSK- “Champions Are Back”

In 2018, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a spectacular and dazzling comeback after a two-year of suspension, and yes they return with a bang!

Led by the ever-cool, Thala for a reason, MS Dhoni, they proved that experience trumps everything. Despite the break, CSK finished second in the league, showing they hadn’t lost their magic touch. In a thrilling final, they crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets, claiming their third IPL title. Shane Watson’s fiery century in the final was the cherry on top. CSK’s return wasn’t just a comeback; it was a statement—”We’re back, and we’re here to win!”

2018: The Return of CSK- "Champions Are Back"

2018: The Return of CSK- “Champions Are Back”

2024: Rinku Singh’s Unbelievable Five Sixes, A Moment IPL Fans Will Never Forget!

Rinku Singh pulled off the unimaginable!

In 2024, With Kolkata Knight Riders needing 29 runs off just five balls against Gujarat Titans, the game seemed all but over. But then come the hero form the dusts, Rinku went into beast mode! With an astonishing display of power hitting, he smashed five consecutive sixes, snatching victory from the jaws of defeats. The crowd went wild, the commentators were speechless, and IPL history was made. Who could have predicted this? Rinku’s incredible finishing will be remembered as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in IPL history. Simply unbelievable!

Also Read: KKR Vs RCB Live: Fire Work, Batting Sparks And Cricket Chaos!

Filed under

csk IPL 2025 KKR Mumbai Indians Ravinder Jadeja Rinku Singh

Indian Premier League (IP

From English, Hindi, Bhojpuri To Tamil And Telugu, Here’s The Full List Of Commentators For...
Russian strikes in Ukrain

Russian Attacks Kill 7 In Ukraine: Report
newsx

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025 Match 1: Eden Gardens Pitch Report – Will It Favour...
selena gomez and benny bl

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Drop First Collaborative Album ‘I Said I Love You First’
TikTok removes AI based

Why Has TikTok Pulled Down Its ‘Chubby Filter’? Here’s What Exactly Happened
newsx

These Key Players Are Set To Miss IPL 2025 Openers: Know The Full List
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

From English, Hindi, Bhojpuri To Tamil And Telugu, Here’s The Full List Of Commentators For IPL 2025

From English, Hindi, Bhojpuri To Tamil And Telugu, Here’s The Full List Of Commentators For...

Russian Attacks Kill 7 In Ukraine: Report

Russian Attacks Kill 7 In Ukraine: Report

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025 Match 1: Eden Gardens Pitch Report – Will It Favour Batsmen or Bowlers?

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025 Match 1: Eden Gardens Pitch Report – Will It Favour...

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Drop First Collaborative Album ‘I Said I Love You First’

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Drop First Collaborative Album ‘I Said I Love You First’

Why Has TikTok Pulled Down Its ‘Chubby Filter’? Here’s What Exactly Happened

Why Has TikTok Pulled Down Its ‘Chubby Filter’? Here’s What Exactly Happened

Entertainment

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Drop First Collaborative Album ‘I Said I Love You First’

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Drop First Collaborative Album ‘I Said I Love You First’

Why Has TikTok Pulled Down Its ‘Chubby Filter’? Here’s What Exactly Happened

Why Has TikTok Pulled Down Its ‘Chubby Filter’? Here’s What Exactly Happened

Justin Baldoni Expands $400 Million Lawsuit To Include Former Publicist, Alleges She Shared Doctored Messages To Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni Expands $400 Million Lawsuit To Include Former Publicist, Alleges She Shared Doctored Messages To

Khakee- The Bengal Story Review: City Of Joy Is Depicted As City Of Bhoy, A Tale Of Power, Crime And Corruption

Khakee- The Bengal Story Review: City Of Joy Is Depicted As City Of Bhoy, A

L2 Empuraan: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals He Didn’t Know Nikhat Khan Is Aamir Khan’s Sister

L2 Empuraan: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals He Didn’t Know Nikhat Khan Is Aamir Khan’s Sister

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival