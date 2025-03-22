let’s revisit IPL Biggest Highlights From 2017 To 2024 as memory lane and relive a few game-changing moments you can never forget.

IPL 2025 marks the 18th anniversary of the Indian Premier League, and the country treats the IPL as a seasonal festival. This milestone brings back memories from the past. Ever since the IPL began, there have been moments that are etched in the memories of fans. As IPL 2025 kicks off today, let’s revisit memory lane and relive a few game-changing moments you can never forget.

2023 Final: Ravindra Jadeja’s Last-Over Heroics

In the 2023 IPL final, Ravindra Jadeja became the hero for Chennai Super Kings with his dramatic performance in the last over. His stunning performance helped them lift their fifth trophy. The match, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, saw CSK face off against Gujarat Titans in a thrilling contest. With a tense climax, CSK needed 13 runs to win from the final over, and Jadeja was at the crease. With two balls left and CSK needing 10 runs, Jadeja hit a stunning six off the penultimate ball.

Jadeja’s match-winning performance was a fitting tribute to his all-round abilities. His contribution with both bat and ball throughout the IPL season was crucial in helping CSK clinch their fifth title, cementing his legacy as one of the most reliable players in the league.

2019 Final: Mumbai vs Chennai- One Run, One Title

Throwback to the 2019 IPL finale, Mumbai vs Chennai Super Kings – a moment forever etched like a live image in the hearts of fans. It was one of the most thrilling matches in IPL history. With just one run needed to win in the final over, MS Dhoni was at the crease, and Chennai needed a six to seal the deal. But in a dramatic twist, Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah kept his cool, bowling a tight last over. On the final ball, Dhoni was run out while attempting a second run, handing Mumbai a nail-biting 1-run victory and their fourth IPL title. A heart-stopping finish that had fans gripping their seats!

2022: Gujarat Titans' Having A Dream Debut Season

In 2022, Gujarat Titans made their IPL debut, and oh boy, did they make a statement! The Team was Led by Hardik Pandya, they stormed to the title in their very first season. With stellar performances from Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Lockie Ferguson, they dominated the league. Finishing at the top of the points table, they then crushed Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the final. Hardik's all-round brilliance earned him the Player of the Match award. The Titans' victory proved that sometimes, it's not just experience, but the perfect mix of talent and fearlessness that wins the game!

2018: The Return of CSK- "Champions Are Back"

In 2018, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a spectacular and dazzling comeback after a two-year of suspension, and yes they return with a bang! Led by the ever-cool, Thala for a reason, MS Dhoni, they proved that experience trumps everything. Despite the break, CSK finished second in the league, showing they hadn’t lost their magic touch. In a thrilling final, they crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets, claiming their third IPL title. Shane Watson’s fiery century in the final was the cherry on top. CSK’s return wasn’t just a comeback; it was a statement—”We’re back, and we’re here to win!” 2024: Rinku Singh’s Unbelievable Five Sixes, A Moment IPL Fans Will Never Forget! Rinku Singh pulled off the unimaginable! In 2024, With Kolkata Knight Riders needing 29 runs off just five balls against Gujarat Titans, the game seemed all but over. But then come the hero form the dusts, Rinku went into beast mode! With an astonishing display of power hitting, he smashed five consecutive sixes, snatching victory from the jaws of defeats. The crowd went wild, the commentators were speechless, and IPL history was made. Who could have predicted this? Rinku’s incredible finishing will be remembered as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in IPL history. Simply unbelievable! #OnThisDay: Rinku Singh smashed Yash Dayal for 5 consecutive sixes in the final over to beat Gujarat Titans. Freak.pic.twitter.com/epoPYrqNne — KnightRidersXtra (@KKR_Xtra) April 9, 2024 Also Read: KKR Vs RCB Live: Fire Work, Batting Sparks And Cricket Chaos!